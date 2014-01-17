MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Italian
Autonomous Province of Trento's (PAT) Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and its Short-term Issuer
foreign currency
IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed the Autonomous Province of Trento's
credit-linked notes,
which are listed as follows:
-University of Trento's EUR43.7m amortising fixed-rate notes due
in 2015
(ISIN: IT0003976971): Long-term local currency rating affirmed
at 'A-'
-Trentino Trasporti's EUR33.6m amortising fixed-rate notes due
in 2014
(ISIN: IT0003794127): Long-term local currency rating affirmed
at 'A-'
-Garda Trentino Fiere's (GDF) EUR15m bullet fixed-rate notes
(now Patrimonio del
Trentino's (PDT) notes following the incorporation of GDF into
PDT in December
2011) due in 2016 (ISIN: IT0004051436): Long-term local currency
rating affirmed
at 'A-'
-Itea's EUR49.9m amortising fixed-rate notes due in 2015 (ISIN:
IT0003794572):
Long-term local currency rating affirmed at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect PAT's strong financial flexibility, which
allows the
province to cope with external pressures such as its
contribution to reducing
the national deficit and debt, while maintaining its own healthy
finances. The
protection granted by its special autonomous status shields PAT
from the risk of
unilateral interference by the state, and hence contributions to
national
consolidation efforts are subject to bilateral agreements.
Provincial management benefits from a focused and a
forward-looking approach. A
broad overhaul of provincial back-office functions over the
medium term is
expected by Fitch to save EUR200m, or 5% of the province's
budget. Fitch expects
overall operating spending over the medium term - excluding
possible new
functions devolved from the state - to remain close to the
average of the
2010-2012 period at EUR2.8bn. Fitch assumes in its baseline
scenario that the
net costs of new possible functions, ranging from tax policing,
justice to
parks, will compress the operating margin towards EUR1bn or
closer to 20% of
adjusted operating revenue over the 2014-2016 period, down from
the 30% average
of 2010-2012.
PAT has significant budgetary flexibility, resulting from its
high discretionary
capex (only EUR400m are recurring) and tax-raising potential of
about EUR200m.
Fitch forecasts on average EUR1.5bn per year of capital spending
for 2014-2016,
largely funded by the current balance. Even in a stressed
scenario in which the
operating margin falls to 15%, due to stagnant revenues and/or a
higher-than-expected contribution to the reduction of the
national deficit,
Fitch sees PAT's overall budget remaining balanced, given its
strong budgetary
flexibility.
The province has passed tax relief and business-friendly
measures to promote
private capex with a view to spurring economic growth. Fitch
expects PAT's GDP
to have contracted by 0.5% in 2013 and to rebound to 1% in
2014-2015. Exports
and tourist inflows remain a source of expansion given subdued
domestic
consumption. The province enjoys a strong socio-economic profile
with a GDP per
capita 20% above the EU average and an unemployment rate of 6%
(Italy: 12%).
Although PAT is debt-free, its financial-arm, Cassa del
Trentino, had EUR1,063m
net debt at end-2013 (net of provisions for a bullet bond
repayment). This
figure should increase to EUR1.5bn over the medium term as it
continues to
finance municipalities and other provincial public-sector
entities. Additional
indirect liabilities relate to EUR223m of guarantees, EUR45m in
provincial
entity bonds directly serviced by PAT, and about EUR300m debt of
core
subsidiaries. Fitch expects overall PAT's liabilities to remain
below 3x the
current balance in 2014-2016, which is stronger than its 'A'
peers in light of
the province's commitment to maintain overall public sector debt
at below 10% of
local GDP.
The notes were issued against annual contributions granted by
Trento to the
entities pursuant to provincial law. The entities have mandated
the province,
through a delegation of debt according to Italian Civil Code
rules, to retain
the contributions and irrevocably use them to service the notes
when due. With
the acceptance of the debt delegation, the province has
undertaken a direct
obligation towards the noteholders to pay principal and interest
(within the
limit of the contributions granted). A failure to do so would
involve the right
of the noteholders to claim the amounts owed to them directly
against the
province without the need to request payments first to the
entities.
However, since the debt delegation does not involve a discharge
of the entities
from their obligations under the notes, they would still be
bound to make
payments under the notes should the province fail to make any
payments. In
addition, the province has undertaken an 'impegno di spesa
pluriennale'
(multi-annual fixed expense undertaking), implying an
irrevocable commitment of
the province on a multi-annual basis.
The province does not explicitly recognise the contributions
granted to the
entities, and therefore the instalments payable to noteholders,
as ranking
equally with Trento's own direct debt obligations. In Fitch's
view, this implies
a subordination of the notes compared with the province's senior
unsecured debt.
RATING SENSITIVITES
A negative rating action on Italy (BBB+/Negative) could affect
PAT's rating.
Despite the resilience of PAT's budget, Fitch downgraded its
rating following
Italy's downgrades in March 2013. As the sovereign rating falls
towards
speculative grade, Fitch has narrowed the notching difference
between the
sovereign and the province to two from three, to reflect the
risk of
intensification of economic stress, which may in turn weaken the
predictability
of inter-governmental relations. A stabilisation of economic
conditions and a
revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable may lead to PAT's Outlooks
being revised
to Stable.
As the ratings of the notes are credit-linked to the PAT, any
movement in the
ratings of the latter will be reflected on those of the bonds.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
1, Vicolo S. Maria alla Porta
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Director
+7 495 956 7064
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated
August 2012,
'International Local and Regional Government Rating Criteria',
dated April 2013,
and 'Rating Subnationals Above the Sovereign - Outside US' dated
2 May 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
