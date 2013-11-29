(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Italian Cassa
Depositi and Prestiti's (CDP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+'
and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Negative. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CDP's ratings and Outlook remain equalised with those of Italy
(see "Fitch
Affirms Italy at BBB+/Negative Outlook", dated 25 October 2013
on
www.fitchratings.com), in line with Fitch's top-down approach as
part of the
public sector entities rating criteria. The ratings are likely
to mirror the
sovereign ratings over the medium term.
CDP's ratings continue to reflect Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of
support from the Italian government in light of the latter's
guarantee on the
overwhelming majority of the issuer's liabilities, as well as
CDP's strong
integration with government policy. CDP's prominent role in
lending to both
national and subnational governments makes its credit profile
highly correlated
with that of the Italian sovereign.
CDP is gradually evolving towards a developmental institution,
whose role
encompasses funding infrastructure projects and supporting the
national economy
via lending to SMEs through banks and to export companies. Since
2013 CDP's
private equity arm - Fondo Strategico Italiano - has become more
active and
CDP's mission was expanded further to support home ownership by
purchasing
residential mortgage backed securities bonds issued by banks.
Fitch expects CDP's new sectors to offset a slowdown in its
lending to the
public sector, including local authorities facing stricter
borrowing limits.
Profitability should remain stable, with net interest revenue of
EUR2.5bn,
driven by net interest margin of about 100bp, as CDP's foray
into the private
sector fills a void left by commercial banks' deleveraging.
Its strong franchise with Poste Italiane (BBB+/Negative),
through which it
issues retail savings certificates, makes CDP's funding less
sensitive to
rate-driven competition from commercial banks. Continued
economic weakness in
Italy may, however, weigh on residents' available income,
leading to average
postal savings growth of around 2%-3% per annum over the medium
term.
The state guarantee on liabilities makes CDP's equity a less
important factor
for absorbing losses. Further, CDP's equity investments of about
EUR33bn in
mid-2013 are partly funded with state-guaranteed liabilities
while the national
government, through the control of CDP's board of directors,
maintains indirect
influence over companies in which CDP has stakes. Fitch expects
CDP to retain
about 75% of its income, which should help the company slowly
cover its equity
investments. Although dividends reduce CDP's dependence on the
public sector,
the latter contributes to the company's strong asset quality as
problem loans
are not expected by Fitch to exceed 1%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating could be downgraded if CDP's dividend pay-out ratio
substantially
exceeds its past average of 25%, thereby slowing internal
generation of capital
after the 2012 round of debt-funded acquisitions and suggesting
weaker
government support; a dilution of the guarantee via an increase
in the
non-guaranteed (non-postal savings) liabilities towards one
third of the total;
or a dilution of financial support from the government as a
result of unexpected
growth in non-interest bearing assets, and/or loss of pricing
power evidenced
by a structural decline in core profitability with the interest
rate margin
halving from the 30% average in 2011-2012.
A full rating report will shortly be available on
www.fitchratings.com
The rating actions are as follows:
CDP
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior Debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EMTN programme and senior unsecured bonds: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contacts:
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Fitch Italia SpA
1, Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 8790871
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44299134
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
Aug 2012; 'Ratings
of Public sector Entities -Outside the US' dated 04 March 2013
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Ratings of Public Sector Entities (Outside the United States)
â€“ Effective Apr.
21, 2011 to Mar. 4, 2013
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.