(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian Cassa Depositi and Prestiti's (CDP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS CDP's ratings and Outlook remain equalised with those of Italy (see "Fitch Affirms Italy at BBB+/Negative Outlook", dated 25 October 2013 on www.fitchratings.com), in line with Fitch's top-down approach as part of the public sector entities rating criteria. The ratings are likely to mirror the sovereign ratings over the medium term. CDP's ratings continue to reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability of support from the Italian government in light of the latter's guarantee on the overwhelming majority of the issuer's liabilities, as well as CDP's strong integration with government policy. CDP's prominent role in lending to both national and subnational governments makes its credit profile highly correlated with that of the Italian sovereign. CDP is gradually evolving towards a developmental institution, whose role encompasses funding infrastructure projects and supporting the national economy via lending to SMEs through banks and to export companies. Since 2013 CDP's private equity arm - Fondo Strategico Italiano - has become more active and CDP's mission was expanded further to support home ownership by purchasing residential mortgage backed securities bonds issued by banks. Fitch expects CDP's new sectors to offset a slowdown in its lending to the public sector, including local authorities facing stricter borrowing limits. Profitability should remain stable, with net interest revenue of EUR2.5bn, driven by net interest margin of about 100bp, as CDP's foray into the private sector fills a void left by commercial banks' deleveraging. Its strong franchise with Poste Italiane (BBB+/Negative), through which it issues retail savings certificates, makes CDP's funding less sensitive to rate-driven competition from commercial banks. Continued economic weakness in Italy may, however, weigh on residents' available income, leading to average postal savings growth of around 2%-3% per annum over the medium term. The state guarantee on liabilities makes CDP's equity a less important factor for absorbing losses. Further, CDP's equity investments of about EUR33bn in mid-2013 are partly funded with state-guaranteed liabilities while the national government, through the control of CDP's board of directors, maintains indirect influence over companies in which CDP has stakes. Fitch expects CDP to retain about 75% of its income, which should help the company slowly cover its equity investments. Although dividends reduce CDP's dependence on the public sector, the latter contributes to the company's strong asset quality as problem loans are not expected by Fitch to exceed 1%. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating could be downgraded if CDP's dividend pay-out ratio substantially exceeds its past average of 25%, thereby slowing internal generation of capital after the 2012 round of debt-funded acquisitions and suggesting weaker government support; a dilution of the guarantee via an increase in the non-guaranteed (non-postal savings) liabilities towards one third of the total; or a dilution of financial support from the government as a result of unexpected growth in non-interest bearing assets, and/or loss of pricing power evidenced by a structural decline in core profitability with the interest rate margin halving from the 30% average in 2011-2012. A full rating report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com The rating actions are as follows: CDP Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Senior Debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' EMTN programme and senior unsecured bonds: affirmed at 'BBB+' 