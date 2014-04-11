(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Italian City of
Busto Arsizio's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
The rating
action affects approximately EUR33m of outstanding debt, as well
as future
senior unsecured borrowings. The Outlook is Negative, in line
with that of
Italy's sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Busto Arsizio's ratings reflect its sound but weakening
budgetary performance,
its tight control over spending, and a moderate and declining
debt burden. The
ratings also factor in the city's moderate tax leeway.
Busto Arsizio's operating margin dropped to 8% (EUR5m) in 2013
from 13% in 2012,
as national fiscal adjustments resulted in cuts to subsidies to
the city. In
addition, declining construction activity nearly halved
urbanisation fees to
EUR3.5m, which were only partially offset by curtailments in
operating
expenditure. Nevertheless, Fitch expects the operating margin to
consolidate and
level off at 10% in the medium term on possible tax hikes
(residual leeway of
around 7%) and on-going cost savings rationalisation.
Fitch does not expect changes to Italian municipalities' revenue
structure to
materially affect Busto Arsizio's operating surplus. Property
tax on primary
residences (IMU) was replaced by national transfers in 2013 and
by a new service
tax which will be levied by cities from 2014 (IUC).
Fitch expects that the eventual relaxation of stability pact
rules for
municipalities would result in Busto Arsizio incurring 10%
(EUR12m) of total
spending in investments in 2014-2015, up from EUR10m in
2011-2012, relating
mainly to maintenance of streets and municipal buildings.
Given Busto Arsizio's diminishing asset disposals, Fitch assumes
the city will
partly fund its investments through new borrowings, totalling
EUR15m by 2015,
although it also intends to tap project financing. In Fitch's
base case
scenario, debt will stabilise at EUR35m in the medium term with
a debt payback
ratio trending towards five years, compared with seven years in
2013, and that
the operating margin will fully cover annual debt service by
2015 (0.8x in
2013).
Busto Arsizio is a medium-sized city in the prosperous Region of
Lombardy with a
population of about 80,000. Local GDP per capita was 10% above
the EU27 average
while unemployment was low at about 9% relative to the national
average of 12%
in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Busto Arsizio's ratings are vulnerable to a downgrade of the
Italian sovereign
(BBB+/Negative). A debt service coverage ratio falling below 1x,
as well as a
substantial deterioration in economic conditions impacting
budgetary performance
could prompt a downgrade. Conversely, a rating upgrade would be
contingent on an
upgrade of the sovereign.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+ 34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
