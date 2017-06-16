(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Italian City
of Naples' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook
is Negative. The
issue ratings on Naples' senior unsecured bond have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-'
The ratings factor in Italy's preferential payment mechanism
ensuring timely
debt servicing requirements. They also reflect Fitch's
expectation of stable
operating performance by Naples on an accrual basis in
2017-2019, despite a weak
local economy and high direct risk. The Negative Outlook factors
in the city's
still weak, albeit improving, tax and fee collection rates, and
a large fund
balance deficit leading to additional pressure on the budget.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Persistent Fund Balance Deficit: The administration is committed
to improving
its weak, albeit improving, collection rate - below 85% in 2016
- exacerbated by
a slow local economic recovery. The city's recovery plan was
revised and
extended to 30 years from the previous 10 years after a EUR690
million fund
balance deficit emerged in 2015 following the implementation of
new accounting
rules.
In 2016 the fund balance deficit worsened to EUR844 million, as
calculated by
Fitch, mainly due to EUR266 million off-balance sheet
liabilities. The worsened
fund balance deficit adds on average EUR55 million annually to
the still rigid
budget in 2017-2019, on top of the EUR25 million from the
recovery plan. Fitch
will strictly monitor adherence to the city's plan of improving
the collection
rate towards 90% and keeping payables and receivables under
control.
High Direct Risk: Fitch expects Naples' direct risk to stabilise
at around
EUR2.4 billion in 2017-2019 net of pre-financing, or about 200%
of budget when
EUR1.1 billion subsidised loans from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
(CDP, BBB/Stable,
the national government financial arm) to pay down the city's
commercial
liabilities are included. CDP is the counterparty to 75% of
Naples' direct risk
and almost the entire stock of loans carries fixed interest
rates, reflecting a
prudent debt management approach. Market debt, however, remains
moderately high
at 120% of the city's revenue.
Fitch assumes that the preferential payment mechanism will
continue to guarantee
timely debt service payments, as presently defined by national
law for local and
regional governments (LRGs) experiencing liquidity stress.
Stressed Budgetary Performance: Naples' 2016 operating margin
was about 9%,
after adjusting for difficult-to-collect revenue, which was not
sufficient to
fully repay interest and debt principal, unless through
preferential payments.
Declining state transfers and low fiscal flexibility are likely
to lead to
moderate 1% revenue CAGR in 2017-2019, with potential
improvements on
tax-evasion fighting policies, while current spending growth
should keep pace
with recovery of the fund balance annually.
Under Fitch's forecasts, the city's EUR1.3 billion capex in
2017-2020 will focus
on transportation, extraordinary road maintenance, public
lighting and urban
renovation. They will be mostly funded by non-debt resources
such as EU funds
and transfers of about EUR1 billion, sales of real estate assets
mainly to
institutional counterparties (INVIMIT the governmental real
estate fund, and
INAIL, social insurance) and new borrowing of around EUR200
million.
Below National Average Economy: With nearly 1 million
inhabitants, Naples is one
of the biggest Italian cities and, although it is the most
dynamic and
industrialised city in southern Italy, its socio-economic
profile remains weak
relative to national levels. Naples' official labour market is
also
underperforming the national economy with an unemployment rate
of around 20%
(11.7% nationally) and an employment rate of 38% (57.2%).
Naples' mild GDP recovery, which started in 2015-2016, is likely
to continue in
2017, mainly driven by tourism, industry and commerce, but with
weak impact on
the city's revenue. A large shadow economy accounting for at
least 35% of
official GDP helps moderate the impact of a sluggish local
economy.
Supporting National Government: Fitch views inter-governmental
relations as
neutral to Naples' ratings. Despite Naples being exposed to the
national
government's spending cuts, the city benefits from state
support, such as
equalisation transfers (EUR350 million in 2016, or nearly 30% of
operating
revenue), to offset its weaker-than-national average fiscal
capacity and
funding for large projects. Naples also benefits from a recovery
plan that is
biannually monitored by the national audit body, Corte dei
Conti, which aims to
smoothly replenish the statutory fund balance deficit over the
long-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Inability to improve tax and fee collection rates on a
sustainable base or
failure to shrink the fund balance deficit would lead to a
downgrade.
The ratings could also be downgraded if debt and equivalents
rise above 2.5x of
operating revenue or if the preferential payment mechanism
protecting financial
lenders is removed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the existing preferential payment mechanism
as defined by
national law will continue to ensure timely debt servicing
repayment by Naples,
albeit stressing the city's commercial liabilities in the medium
term if cash
flows continue to be weak.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 261
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2405
Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281,
Email:
stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001