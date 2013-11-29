MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian City of Taranto's Long-Term foreign and local currency ratings and Short-term ratings at 'RD' (Restricted Default). The rating action affects approximately EUR270m of outstanding loans and bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS The city continues to service outstanding loans of about EUR40m, while paying no interest or principal on the EUR250m bond issued in 2004 of which EUR230m are still outstanding. RATING SENSITIVITIES The resumption of debt servicing on the bond, or a consensual rescheduling of the bond's amortisation plan curing the rating default event could be positive for the ratings. Also, a definitive ruling, likely by the Supreme Court, confirming the invalidity of the bond contract would trigger a rating review, with a multiple-notch uplift. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 201 Milan, Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 Milan Secondary Analyst Marco Bonsanto Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 260 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 9 April 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.