(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Italian City of Taranto's Long-Term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'RD'
(Restricted
Default).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The city continues to service outstanding loans of about EUR30m,
while paying no
interest or principal on the EUR250m bond issued in 2004, of
which EUR230m are
still outstanding.
The city and the bond holder, Banca Intesa, are still disputing
the validity of
the bond contract in court. The city argues that the bond issued
to partly
re-finance loans failed to reduce the city's financial
liabilities, a condition
for debt refinancing according to Italian law.
The ruling which in spring 2009 declared the bond void was
upheld by the Court
of Appeal in 2012 and if confirmed by the Supreme Court, the
bond could be
reclassified as commercial liabilities and be repaid with a 50%
haircut. There
is further uncertainty because Banca Intesa does not recognise
the authority of
Taranto's Commission of Liquidation, the entity in charge of
liquidating
Taranto's assets and liabilities pre-dating the declaration of
financial
distress in October 2006. The bank's view is that financial debt
is, by law,
part of the liabilities of the city rather than the Commission
of Liquidation,
and therefore excluding the debt haircut.
The rating is being maintained by Fitch as a service for
investors. However, if
the legal disputes are not resolved over the next few months
Fitch may decide to
withdraw the rating
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The resumption of debt servicing on the bond, or a consensual
rescheduling of
the bond's amortisation plan curing the rating default event
could be positive
for the ratings. Also, a definitive ruling, likely by the
Supreme Court,
confirming the invalidity of the bond contract would trigger a
rating review,
with a multiple-notch upgrade.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN
THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria'
dated 23 April
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
