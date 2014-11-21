(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian City of Taranto's Long-Term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'RD' (Restricted Default). KEY RATING DRIVERS The city continues to service outstanding loans of about EUR30m, while paying no interest or principal on the EUR250m bond issued in 2004, of which EUR230m are still outstanding. The city and the bond holder, Banca Intesa, are still disputing the validity of the bond contract in court. The city argues that the bond issued to partly re-finance loans failed to reduce the city's financial liabilities, a condition for debt refinancing according to Italian law. The ruling which in spring 2009 declared the bond void was upheld by the Court of Appeal in 2012 and if confirmed by the Supreme Court, the bond could be reclassified as commercial liabilities and be repaid with a 50% haircut. There is further uncertainty because Banca Intesa does not recognise the authority of Taranto's Commission of Liquidation, the entity in charge of liquidating Taranto's assets and liabilities pre-dating the declaration of financial distress in October 2006. The bank's view is that financial debt is, by law, part of the liabilities of the city rather than the Commission of Liquidation, and therefore excluding the debt haircut. The rating is being maintained by Fitch as a service for investors. However, if the legal disputes are not resolved over the next few months Fitch may decide to withdraw the rating RATING SENSITIVITIES The resumption of debt servicing on the bond, or a consensual rescheduling of the bond's amortisation plan curing the rating default event could be positive for the ratings. Also, a definitive ruling, likely by the Supreme Court, confirming the invalidity of the bond contract would trigger a rating review, with a multiple-notch upgrade. Contacts: Primary Analyst Federica Bardelli Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 261 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 84 10 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN THROUGH THE MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14 August 2012 and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria' dated 23 April 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.