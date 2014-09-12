(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian City of Verona's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Negative. The rating action affects the city's senior unsecured debt, including EUR256m bonds issued in 2005. The ratings reflect Verona's satisfactory budgetary performance, supported by cost control and a declining, although still high, debt burden. The ratings also reflect a mild deterioration in revenue over the medium term, leading to a declining, but still sound, liquidity position. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects Verona's operating margin to continue to be under pressure, declining to 10% over the medium term from 13% in 2012, which would roughly match annual debt service requirements of EUR35m, as the national government is likely to further curtail operating subsidies in the upcoming spending review. The revision of the property tax at the national level may provide some fiscal leeway, although potential tax hikes may prove difficult to achieve amid persistent economic weakness. Nevertheless, in case of external shocks (such as a fall in taxes), further flexibility may be unlocked by streamlining social spending, which absorbs about 15% of the budget. Capex, centred on roads, transportation and urban maintenance, is expected to average EUR30m per year over the medium term. Fitch expects Verona's debt to continue decreasing towards EUR300m by 2015 from EUR320m in 2013 and about EUR400m in 2010, as the city continues to pursue a zero-borrowing policy. The debt-to current-balance ratio should remain stable, at around 12 years and in line with the average life of debt. After a stagnant 2014, Fitch expects a progressive recovery of GDP in Verona of 0.5% in 2015, based on forecast growth of exports (2.5% of national exports). Eighty per cent of its exports are to the EU. Although the unemployment rate could rise to 8% in 2014-2015 (Italy: 13%), Verona's wealthy economy, as evident in a GDP per capita 25% above the EU28 average, helps shield local taxes from sharp fluctuations. Following missed payments on derivative transactions (including an interest rate swap) over disputed fees of roughly EUR15m, for which Verona was downgraded in March 2014, an agreement with the bank swap counterparty is being finalised, which envisages that Verona will receive their claimed amount. Although Verona had stopped paying the swap counterparty pending the resolution of the dispute, it had been making provisions for these payments in a sinking fund. RATING SENSITIVITIES Verona's ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin weakens to levels that are no longer sufficient to cover annual debt service requirements. Conversely, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if debt remains close to 1x the budget and if the local economy recovers strongly. Contact: Primary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 87 90 87 216 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. 