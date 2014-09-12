(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Italian
City of Verona's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
The Outlook is
Negative. The rating action affects the city's senior unsecured
debt, including
EUR256m bonds issued in 2005.
The ratings reflect Verona's satisfactory budgetary performance,
supported by
cost control and a declining, although still high, debt burden.
The ratings also
reflect a mild deterioration in revenue over the medium term,
leading to a
declining, but still sound, liquidity position.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects Verona's operating margin to continue to be under
pressure,
declining to 10% over the medium term from 13% in 2012, which
would roughly
match annual debt service requirements of EUR35m, as the
national government is
likely to further curtail operating subsidies in the upcoming
spending review.
The revision of the property tax at the national level may
provide some fiscal
leeway, although potential tax hikes may prove difficult to
achieve amid
persistent economic weakness. Nevertheless, in case of external
shocks (such as
a fall in taxes), further flexibility may be unlocked by
streamlining social
spending, which absorbs about 15% of the budget. Capex, centred
on roads,
transportation and urban maintenance, is expected to average
EUR30m per year
over the medium term.
Fitch expects Verona's debt to continue decreasing towards
EUR300m by 2015 from
EUR320m in 2013 and about EUR400m in 2010, as the city continues
to pursue a
zero-borrowing policy. The debt-to current-balance ratio should
remain stable,
at around 12 years and in line with the average life of debt.
After a stagnant 2014, Fitch expects a progressive recovery of
GDP in Verona of
0.5% in 2015, based on forecast growth of exports (2.5% of
national exports).
Eighty per cent of its exports are to the EU. Although the
unemployment rate
could rise to 8% in 2014-2015 (Italy: 13%), Verona's wealthy
economy, as evident
in a GDP per capita 25% above the EU28 average, helps shield
local taxes from
sharp fluctuations.
Following missed payments on derivative transactions (including
an interest rate
swap) over disputed fees of roughly EUR15m, for which Verona was
downgraded in
March 2014, an agreement with the bank swap counterparty is
being finalised,
which envisages that Verona will receive their claimed amount.
Although Verona
had stopped paying the swap counterparty pending the resolution
of the dispute,
it had been making provisions for these payments in a sinking
fund.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Verona's ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin
weakens to levels
that are no longer sufficient to cover annual debt service
requirements.
Conversely, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if debt remains
close to 1x the
budget and if the local economy recovers strongly.
