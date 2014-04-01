(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed nine
Italian covered
bond programmes with Negative Outlooks and revised the Outlook
on three
programmes to Positive from Negative. The rating actions follow
the
implementation of Fitch's revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
dated 10 March
2014 on covered bond programmes issued by Italian banks.
The rating actions also take into account the Negative Outlooks
on certain
banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and potential downward
revisions of Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors (see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks
on 18 EU
Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening Support' and 'Fitch
Affirms SRFs of 64
EMEA Banks; Downward Revisions Likely For Most Due To Weakening
Support' dated
26 March 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). As part of its updated
covered bonds
analysis, Fitch has assigned IDR uplifts to each programme,
where applicable. A
full list of rating actions and IDR uplifts for Italian mortgage
covered bonds
(Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) is at the end of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banca Carige's (Carige; BB/Negative/B) OBG have been affirmed at
'BBB+'/Negative
based on the bank's 'BB' IDR, a newly assigned IDR uplift of
'0', an unchanged
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high discontinuity risk)
and the asset
percentage (AP) which Fitch takes into account in its analysis,
and which
provides more protection than the breakeven AP for the current
rating as
calculated by the agency. The Negative Outlook on the OBG
reflects the Negative
Outlook on the bank's IDR and the outlook for the Italian
residential and small
and medium enterprises (SME) mortgage market.
Banca Monte dei Paschi's (BMPS; BBB/Negative/F3) OBG have been
affirmed at
'A'/Negative based on the bank's 'BBB' IDR, a newly assigned IDR
uplift of '1',
an unchanged D-Cap of 1 and the AP which Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, and which provides more protection than the breakeven
AP for the
current rating as calculated by the agency.
The Negative Outlook on the 'A' rating of BMPS's OBG reflects
the Negative
Outlook on the bank's IDR and that a potential downgrade of the
IDR may not be
entirely compensated by the IDR uplift of '1' assigned to the
programme. The
Negative Outlook also reflects the outlook for the Italian
residential mortgage
market.
Banco Popolare's (BP; BBB/Negative/F3) OBG have been affirmed at
'BBB+'/Negative
based on the bank's 'BBB' IDR, a newly assigned IDR uplift of
'1' and an
unchanged D-Cap of '1'. The current level of AP exceeds the
breakeven AP to
sustain the rating on a probability of default (PD) basis,
should BP's IDR be
downgraded to its Viability Rating of 'bbb-'.
The OBG rating on a PD basis is capped at BP's IDR (adjusted by
the IDR uplift)
for excessive exposure to the account bank. The current 80.7% AP
commitment
would allow the covered bonds to achieve a two-notch uplift on a
recovery basis
above the rating on a PD basis. However, the OBG rating is
constrained at the
'BBB' rating category in line with the replacement provision set
out in the
programme documentation. The Negative Outlook on the rating of
the OBG also
reflects the outlook for the Italian residential mortgage
market.
Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM; BB+/Negative/B) OBG have been
affirmed at
'BBB+'/Negative based on the bank's 'BB+' IDR, a newly assigned
IDR uplift of
'0', an unchanged D-Cap of '1' and the AP which Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, and which provides more protection than the breakeven
AP for the
current rating as calculated by the agency.
The Negative Outlook on the 'BBB+' rating of BPM's OBG reflects
the Negative
Outlook on the bank's IDR and the outlook for the Italian
residential mortgage
market.
Credito Emiliano's (CREDEM; BBB+/Negative/F2) OBG guaranteed by
CREDEM CB S.r.l.
(CREDEM CB) have been affirmed at 'A+'/Negative based on the
bank's 'BBB+' IDR,
a newly assigned IDR uplift of '0', an unchanged D-Cap of '1'
and the AP which
Fitch takes into account in its analysis, and which provides
more protection
than the breakeven AP for the current rating as calculated by
the agency.
The Negative Outlook on the 'A+' rating of the OBG guaranteed by
CREDEM CB
reflects the Negative Outlook on the bank's IDR and the outlook
for the Italian
residential mortgage market.
CREDEM's OBG guaranteed by CANOSSA CB S.r.l. (CANOSSA CB) have
been affirmed at
'BBB+'/Negative based on the bank's 'BBB+' IDR, a newly assigned
IDR uplift of
'0', an unchanged D-Cap of '1' and the AP which Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, and which provides more protection than breakeven AP
for the current
rating as calculated by the agency. However, the OBG rating is
constrained at
the 'BBB' rating category in line with the replacement provision
set out in the
programme documentation.
The Negative Outlook on the 'BBB+' rating of the OBG issued by
CREDEM and
guaranteed by CANOSSA CB is Negative due to the outlook for the
Italian
residential mortgage market.
Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa - UBI Banca's (UBI;
BBB+/Negative/F2) OBG
guaranteed by UBI Finance S.r.l. (UBI Finance) have been
affirmed at 'A+' and
the Outlook revised to Positive from Negative. The revision of
the Outlook
indicates the potential for an upgrade based on the bank's
'BBB+' IDR, a newly
assigned IDR uplift of '1', an unchanged D-Cap of '1' and the AP
that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis, and which provides more
protection than the
breakeven AP calculated by the agency for the current 'A+'
rating.
UBI's OBG guaranteed by UBI Finance CB2 S.r.l. (UBI Finance CB2)
have been
affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Outlook revised to Positive from
Negative. The
revision of the Outlook indicates the potential for an upgrade
based on the
bank's 'BBB+' IDR, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '1', an
unchanged D-Cap of '0'
(full discontinuity risk) and the AP that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, and which provides more protection than the breakeven
AP calculated by
the agency for the current 'BBB+' rating.
Unicredit S.p.a.'s (UC; BBB+/Negative/F2) mortgage covered bonds
have been
affirmed at 'A+' and the Outlook revised to Positive from
Negative. The revision
of the Outlook indicates the potential for an upgrade based on
the bank's 'BBB+'
IDR, an IDR uplift of '1' and an unchanged D-Cap of '1' and the
AP that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis, and which provides more
protection than the
breakeven AP calculated by the agency for the current 'A+'
rating.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement of the degree of
protection in the
event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent
the source of
covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion regarding
the relative ease
and motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation;
the importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction;
and the extent
of buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift assigned to the programmes of UC and BMPS
based on the
complexity of UC and large size of UC and BMPS in their domestic
market.
Protection from the level of senior unsecured debt is reflected
in the IDR
uplift assigned to BP's and UBI's mortgage covered bonds. This
is based on
Fitch's estimate of long-term non-retail placed senior unsecured
debt exceeding
5% of total adjusted assets on the latest available financial
information.
Fitch does not consider Italy to be a covered bond intensive
jurisdiction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB+'/Negative rating on Carige's OBG could be downgraded
among others, if
the bank's 'BB' IDR was downgraded by one or more notches. All
else being equal,
the rating of Carige's OBG would be vulnerable to downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the D-Cap falls to zero; or (ii) the
programme's AP goes
above Fitch's breakeven AP for the rating level.
The 'A'/Negative rating of BMPS's OBG could be downgraded among
others, if the
bank's 'BBB' IDR was downgraded by two or more notches. All else
being equal,
the rating of BMPS's OBG would be vulnerable to downgrade if the
programme's AP
goes above Fitch's breakeven AP for the rating level.
The 'BBB+'/Negative rating of BP's OBG could be downgraded among
others, if the
bank's 'BBB' IDR was downgraded by four or more notches.
The 'BBB+'/Negative rating of BPM's OBG could be downgraded
among others, if the
bank's 'BB+' IDR was downgraded by two or more notches. All else
being equal, if
the D-Cap fell to zero or the programme AP went above the Fitch
breakeven AP of
82%, the 'BBB+' rating would not be affected. However, in this
scenario the
payments of the bonds would not be timely and the OBG would be
rated on a
recovery basis only, as the rating on a PD basis would be at the
same level as
BPM's IDR and an uplift of up to three notches could be granted
above the rating
of the covered bonds on a PD basis.
The 'A+'/Negative rating of CREDEM's OBG guaranteed by CREDEM CB
could be
downgraded among others, if the bank's 'BBB+' IDR was downgraded
by one or more
notches. All else being equal, the rating of CREDEM's OBG
guaranteed by CREDEM
CB would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following
occurs: (i) the
D-Cap falls to zero; or (ii) the programme's AP goes above
Fitch's breakeven AP
for the rating level.
The 'BBB+'/Negative rating of CREDEM's OBG guaranteed by CANOSSA
CB could be
downgraded among others, if the bank's 'BBB+' IDR was downgraded
by two or more
notches.
The 'A+'/Positive rating of UBI's OBG guaranteed by UBI Finance
could be
upgraded once the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive is
passed by the
European Parliament and provided the overcollateralisation (OC)
that Fitch
relies upon in its analysis is commensurate with the breakeven
level for the new
rating
The 'BBB+'/Positive rating of UBI's OBG guaranteed by UBI
Finance CB2 could be
upgraded once the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive is
passed by the
European Parliament and provided the OC that Fitch relies upon
in its analysis
is commensurate with the breakeven level for the new rating.
The 'A+'/Positive rating of UC's OBG could be upgraded once the
Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive is passed by the European Parliament
and provided the
OC that Fitch relies upon in its analysis is commensurate with
the breakeven
level for the new rating.
The rating actions and IDR uplift for each programme are as
follows:
Carige OBG: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative, IDR Uplift: 0
BMPS OBG: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative, IDR Uplift: 1
BP OBG: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative, IDR Uplift: 1
BPM OBG: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative, IDR Uplift: 0
CREDEM OBG guaranteed by CREDEM CB: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Negative, IDR
Uplift: 0
CREDEM OBG guaranteed by CANOSSA CB: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative, IDR
Uplift: 0
UBI OBG guaranteed by UBI Finance: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
revised to Positive
from Negative, IDR Uplift: 1
UBI OBG guaranteed by UBI Finance CB2: affirmed at 'BBB+';
Outlook revised to
Positive from Negative, IDR Uplift: 1
UC OBG: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Negative, IDR Uplift:
1
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Fitch Italia S.p.a.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan, 20123
Secondary Analyst
Paolo Sala
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 292
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum
- Italy', dated
30 July 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 7
June 2013,
'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2013, 'Criteria
for Interest
Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered
Bonds', dated 23
January 2014, and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity &
Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 4 February 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
