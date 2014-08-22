(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Italian
Region of Calabria's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB', and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F2'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The rating action affects approximately EUR1.26bn of
outstanding
debt, as well as future borrowing
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Institutional Framework: Calabria is an Italian ordinary status
region
benefiting from strong public sector support, including state
loans and
extraordinary state funds predominantly directed to finance its
problematic
healthcare sector. The entity is rated one notch below the
Republic of Italy's
rating of 'BBB+', which is also on Stable Outlook.
Fiscal Performance: Calabria reported an operating balance of
EUR833m at
end-2013, resulting in a satisfactory operating margin of 16.7%.
Performance,
however, was inflated by unspent one-off revenues of about
EUR600m.
Fitch-reclassified data for 2013 point to an adjusted operating
deficit of
EUR36.3m, with a negative operating margin of 0.83%. The agency
expects the
region to return to positive, albeit weak, adjusted operating
performance, with
margins in the 1% to 3% range in 2014 and 2015.
Calabria's expenditure is severely constrained by the internal
stability pact as
well as by bills verification issues, resulting in sizeable
historical fund
balances. Adjusted fund balance at end-2013 amounted to about
EUR5.2bn, of which
EUR420m were unreserved, according to Fitch reclassification
criteria.
At end-July 2014 the stock of unpaid healthcare liabilities
stood at EUR1.1bn,
down from EUR2bn in the summer of 2013. The region aims to pay
them off by
end-2014, a target that Fitch considers difficult to achieve
owing to the
current absence of a Commissioner for the execution of the
existing regional
healthcare recovery plan, as well as administrative hurdles
including bills
verification.
Calabria's healthcare liabilities pre-dating 2011 are being
funded in part via a
EUR428m state loan issued in 2011 with 30-year maturity and
approximately
EUR700m of state funds reallocated from socio-economic
development. Owing to
administrative and accounting hurdles, at present only EUR178m
of the state loan
have been drawn.
Debt and Liquidity: Debt stands at EUR1.26bn and is expected by
Fitch to remain
below EUR1.5bn in the medium term. The region has consistently
recorded a strong
debt/current revenue ratio of below 30% over the past five
years. Despite
declining operating revenues over the last three years, Fitch
expects the
debt/current revenue ratio to remain below 35% in the medium
term, continuing to
outperform the 'BBB' median.
Management: Calabria's operations are only affected to a limited
extent by the
recent resignation of the President of the Region, whose
functions are now
largely performed by its deputy until new elections are held in
the autumn of
2014. The region has now achieved balanced healthcare accounts -
obtained
through increases in taxation combined with efforts to
restructure its
healthcare system - and is one of few Italian regions with a
budgetary policy
targeting an unreserved fund surplus.
Economy: Regional GDP declined 2.8% in 2013 against an average
decline of 3.5%
in aggregate GDP in southern Italy, marking the sixth
consecutive year of local
and southern Italian output contraction. Unemployment stands at
about 22%.
However, the official data do not take into account the region's
large informal
economy, which Fitch estimates to be at least 30% of local GDP.
The economy in
Calabria and southern Italy in general is expected to remain in
recession in
2014 and 2015. However, impact on revenues will be limited as a
result of
Italy's existing equalisation mechanisms.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A significant economic recovery combined with an improvement of
the region's
operating margin towards 5% could lead to a positive rating
action. Failure to
return to operating surplus and significantly reduce the
remaining stock of
healthcare liabilities could result in a negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mirta Fava
Director
+39 02 879087 293
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milano
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 203
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012,
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States' dated 23 April 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.