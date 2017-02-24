(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lazio's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB' with a Stable
Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The
affirmation affects
the region's senior unsecured debt, including two bonds
(XS0198341587, and
XS0197857856) for an original amount of EUR300m.
The affirmation reflects our expectations that the region's
operating balance
will cover debt servicing requirements over the medium term. The
Stable Outlook
balances the risk of rising direct debt or a reverse of the
policy to gradually
overcome the fund-balance deficit with the benefit of a
potentially stronger
than-expected 8% operating margin.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance (neutral): Fitch expects the Region of
Lazio's operating
surplus to hover above EUR1bn, or 8% of revenue over 2017-2019,
in line with
preliminary figures for 2016. The region aims to offset a 1%
growth in national
allocations for healthcare from 2017 with a partial removal of
the personal
income tax increases passed in 2015. The latter will allow the
city headroom for
future tax increases if need be. The eventual sale of real
estate assets would
allow for enlarged capex which nonetheless remains fairly
compressed at a low 5%
of total spending.
Operating spending growth maintained at about 1% per annum
contributes to a
budget being close to balance, which nevertheless remains rigid
as underscored
by an ongoing fund deficit.
Preliminary figures for 2016 suggest the latter has shrunk close
to EUR1bn or 7%
of revenue, on Fitch's calculation basis, which excludes nearly
EUR0.5bn of
perenti (long-standing, unused commitments for investments) and
EUR9.5bn of
subsidised loans from the national government to accelerate
commercial payments
in 2013-2015.
Debt (weakness): Lazio's financial debt grew to EUR21.5bn in
December 2016,
nearly 1.5x operating revenue, up from EUR20.5bn in December
2015 as the region
funded capex already committed, hence narrowing the fund
deficit. Fitch expects
financial debt, including subsidised loans, to remain high at
about EUR21bn,
nearly 1.5x operating revenue in 2017-19. Weak debt
sustainability, as measured
by a debt-to-current balance ratio of around 40 years, is offset
by a low (10%)
proportion of market debt on the region's balance sheet. Lazio's
EUR15bn of
30-year maturity, state-subsidised and mostly fixed-rate loans
contribute to the
debt's extended average life of about 17 years, stabilising debt
servicing
requirements at 8% of revenue.
Management (neutral): Fitch's assessment remains underpinned by
Lazio's policy
to gradually replenish the fund balance, removing a source of
cash tension, amid
sound budgetary planning and execution capacity. The health care
sector is now
nearly balanced without the contribution of tax surcharges and
Fitch expects a
continued grip on Lazio's network of public sector entities,
translating into
low regional indirect debt and guarantees granted to support
their
operations/capex.
Economy (strength): Lazio's GDP grew around 1.5% in 2016,
according to Fitch's
preliminary estimates, underpinned, among others, by
pharmaceuticals and car
manufacturing, while the employment base stagnated close to 2.35
million Fitch
expects Lazio's economy to expand about 1% in 2017, supporting
revenue growth
towards EUR15bn over the medium term, from EUR14.5bn in 2015-16.
Despite the
subdued economic growth expected over the medium term, Lazio's
above-EU average
socio-economic wealth indicators and diversified economy largely
underpin the
region's revenue-raising potential.
Institutional framework (neutral): Fitch assesses Italian
inter-governmental
relations as "neutral" to Lazio's ratings. Weak enforcement of
prudential
regulation aimed at preserving fiscal balances can, at times,
lead to
off-balance sheet liabilities, such as Lazio's fund balance
deficit, as well as
healthcare deficits in previous years. However, legislation
prioritises the
repayment of financial over commercial liabilities in case of
liquidity stress.
Furthermore, the national government usually intervenes with
corrective
budgetary measures when a subnational finds itself unable to
deliver basic
services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A fall in the operating margin to around 5% or unexpected
widening of the fund
balance deficit could result in a downgrade.
Sustained economic recovery buoying revenue growth, with the
operating margin
exceeding 10% or debt liabilities on a downward trend towards 1x
operating
revenue could lead to a positive rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281,
Email:
stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019525
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001