MILAN/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Italian Region
of Marche's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' with Negative Outlook and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR
at 'F2'. The
issue ratings on Marche's senior unsecured bonds have also been
affirmed at
'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects Marche's low debt and contingent
liabilities, solid
liquidity amid sound operating performance, including a balanced
healthcare
sector, and the administration's proactive management. The
Negative Outlook is
in line with that of Italy, which acts as a cap on Marche's
ratings based on
Fitch's methodology.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Debt, Solid Liquidity
Under Fitch's central scenario Marche's direct debt will remain
at a low 30% of
current revenue in 2016-2018, or about EUR1.2bn. Direct debt
amounted to
EUR1.03bn at end-2015, including outstanding EUR506m bullet
bonds (gross of
EUR320m provisions made for repayment at maturity) and EUR46m
loans owed to the
state.
Marche has 80% its bonds and loans at fixed interest rates and
debt service
requirements absorb less than 3% of operating revenue. Fitch
expects Marche's
liquidity to remain sound in 2016-2018, broadly in line with the
region's
average cash balance of nearly EUR350m in 2015, and covering
debt service by
3.5x.
Solid Budgetary Performance
The region retains a solid capacity to manage risks associated
with a normal
economic cycle given its prudent budgetary management, low
revenue volatility
and legal tax-raising capacity. Under Fitch's base case
scenario, Marche is
expected to post a stable medium- term operating balance of
around EUR160m (or
5% of revenues), due to tight cost control and a resilient tax
base. This will
ensure solid debt servicing with a debt payback of 10 years,
approximately
matching the average life of the region's debt.
Despite an investment plan of around EUR800m over 2016-2018,
Fitch expects
Marche to maintain a balanced budget through a prudent
combination of debt and
non-debt resources.
Proactive Management
The administration has continued to express its commitment to
preserving the
region's stable operating performance by maintaining a balanced
budget,
including on the healthcare sector, which absorbs 80% of the
budget. The
regional administration focuses on enhancing economic
development through tax
relief and upgrades of infrastructure such as roads and new
hospitals.
A positive free fund balance of around 5% of operating revenue
and adequate cash
balance (EUR350m) underscore the region's conservative
management, which should
help maintain financial stability through the economic cycle.
Neutral Institutional Framework
Marche's profile is constrained by Italy's ratings
(BBB+/Negative). This
reflects the cap at the sovereign rating for ordinary statute
regions, as they
lack the financial autonomy that can isolate their finances from
the national
government and make them eligible for a rating higher than the
sovereign's.
As with other Italian regions, Marche benefits from national
state aid, such as
transfers and support in case of unpredictable events such as
last year's
earthquake, but remains subject to making contributions to
Italy's consolidation
efforts to balance the national accounts, with repeated revenue
curtailments.
Modest Economy Recovery
Located at the centre of Italy, Marche is a medium-to-large
region and has an
estimated population of 1.5 million inhabitants and a GDP of
about EUR40bn.
After a mild recovery in 2015, lower than the 0.8% Italian
average, Fitch's
expectations of muted regional GDP growth in 2016 may be
affected by the recent
earthquake impacting part of Marche's territory.
The economy is driven by traditional industry activities (mainly
furniture and
mechanics), while textiles and shoes continue to suffer from
declining exports.
Falling unemployment (9.9% in 2015 versus 10.1% in 2014) and a
better-than-average employment rate of 62% in 2015 (57%
nationally) mitigate
potential pressure on the regional tax base as a result of the
2016 earthquake.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Marche's ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign rating is
downgraded. A
negative rating action may also result if operating performance
deteriorates to
levels such that Marche is unable to cover most of its debt
servicing
requirements.
Conversely, given the sovereign cap, a revision of Italy's
Outlook to Stable
could lead to a similar rating action on Marche, provided the
region continues
to perform in line with Fitch's projections.
