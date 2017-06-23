(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Valle d'Aosta's (VdA) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'. The long-term ratings on the region's senior unsecured bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The affirmation reflects the continuing high financial autonomy of VdA due to its special status. This underpins the region's sound budgetary performance, including a balanced health care sector, despite transitory pressures from revised revenue attribution as defined by the national government. The affirmation also reflects VdA's robust debt ratios, solid liquidity, prudent management and wealthy but small economy. The Stable Outlook factors in our expectation that VdA will maintain unchanged special status of autonomy and solid budgetary performance over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Autonomy Underpins Ratings: VdA is eligible to be rated above the sovereign (BBB/Stable) by virtue of its institutional strength and high financial autonomy. VdA's constitutionally granted special status entitles the region to receive 100% of major national taxes (PIT, CIT and VAT). The special status underpins the region's tax revenue resilience and limits dependence on state transfers, allowing the region to maintain solid budgetary performance while coping with the pressures stemming from Italy's public finances consolidation. The latter includes changed tax attributions leading to a nearly EUR140 million annual reduction in 2015-2017 compared with 2014 levels and contributions to national budget consolidation averaging EUR200 million annually until 2017. The latter will be reduced by 70% from 2018 onwards, more than offsetting declining revenue. Fitch believes that the two-notch buffer above the 'BBB' sovereign rating (three notches are the maximum allowed by Fitch criteria) captures potential intervention by the state and the subsequent risk of weakening predictability of inter-governmental relations. Robust Operating Performance: Fitch expects VdA will maintain healthy financial flexibility through economic cycles via expenditure control and resilient revenue, benefitting from an additional 5% fiscal leeway. Last year results showed a 14% operating margin (12% in 2015), still down from 18% in 2013-2014, due to the contribution to national budget consolidation, revised attribution of excise duties on beer and energy and import duties, and decreasing transfers that are only partially compensated by a tight grip on operating costs. From 2018, due to a bilateral agreement on lower contributions to the national government, we expect operating margin to return to 2014 levels, which will provide the region with resources to self-fund part of its capex. The healthcare sector, absorbing less than 25% of operating revenue, is expected to remain balanced over the medium term with high quality standards, due to increasing regional transfers and structure rationalisation. Sustainable Risk: The region successfully reduced its debt stock to EUR175 million at end-2016 from EUR342 million in 2011, when net of the sinking fund for bullet bonds (accounting for EUR443 million) and EUR3.8 million debt serviced by the state. Despite the decision to self-fund its investment plan through current surpluses, reserves and through its development company Finaosta, Fitch's central scenario assumes VdA's direct debt to remain at around EUR200 million, or less than 20% of the budget, over the medium term, with new debt offsetting principal repayment. Even including Finaosta's full financial debt of EUR370 million (EUR175 million drawn at end-2016), in Fitch's view, VdA's overall risk at below 50% of operating revenue does not significantly affect the region's creditworthiness. Its robust cash-generating capacity, supported by excellent tax collection should allow liquidity to remain sound in 2017-2019. This is broadly in line with the region's average cash balance of EUR127 million in 2014-2016, covering debt servicing by more than 2x. Prudent Management: VdA maintains a stable and prudent budgetary policy aimed at reducing financial debt and maintaining a tight grip on costs. Fitch expects VdA to increase investment spending to EUR450 million in 2017-2019 from about EUR300 million in 2014-2016 to stimulate the regional economy while maintaining a balanced budget. Investment will focus on transportation, schools, buildings, agriculture, and tourism activities. VdA's EUR120 million fund balance deficit (EUR200 million fund balance surplus in 2015) posted in 2016 was driven by an extraordinary revision and reallocation of payables and receivables. Fitch expects VdA to reverse the deficit well ahead of the 30-year deadline allowed by the national government, due to its solid budgetary performance. Wealthy but Small Economy: Located in the north-west of Italy, VdA is among the smaller regions, with 127,000 inhabitants and a GDP of about EUR4 billion. However, VdA's GDP per capita, at nearly 30% above the EU average, makes the region one of the wealthiest in Italy and Europe. The economy is driven by tourism and industry, while exports of metals, machinery and beverage, after having declined in 2016, are recovering. Stable employment, at around 66% and above the national average (57%), contributes to the economy's resilience and supports the regional tax base. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating actions on Italy will be mirrored in VdA's ratings. This is because VdA's IDRs move in tandem with those of Italy due to the compression from the sovereign ratings on the region's standalone profile. A downgrade could be triggered by unfavourable changes in the region's statute of autonomy. A prolonged economic downturn leading to a sharp deterioration of the operating margin on a sustained basis could also result in a downgrade of VdA's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Federica Bardelli Associate Director +39 02 879087 261 Fitch Italia SpA Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Gian Luca Poggi Director +39 02 87 90 87 293 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281, Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001