(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the University of Trento's (UT) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and its Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative.

The ratings reflect the Autonomous Province of Trento's (A/Negative) support to UT, which together with modestly rising student demand, translates into solid operating results and a virtually debt-free and robust balance sheet. The rating also considers higher than national average planning, controlling and accounting standards.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

According to preliminary figures, UT improved its operating balance to 3.5% in 2013 from 1.8% in 2012, although this is reflective of lower provisioning to the risk and charges reserve. Student demand, including a 7%-8% international share of the almost 17,000 student population, sustains tuition fees at about EUR25m over 2013-2015. Commercial revenue remains flat at about EUR10m as local companies may have decided to postpone research projects due to the continued economic sluggishness. However, combined with operating cost control and flexibility, which Fitch estimates at about EUR5m, operating surpluses should hover around EUR2m in 2014-2015, or 1% of the operating balance.

Fitch believes that UT's credit profile was strengthened by the Province of Trento becoming its major sponsor in 2011 by replacing the Italian state (BBB+/Negative) in providing about 65%-70% of the entire turnover. In Fitch's view, based on the strategic importance of the university as a vehicle to boost the local economy, the province will continue to be supportive of UT's operating income (+5.5% yoy in 2013) compared with declining resources at the state level (negative 4.6%). Also, unlike its peers, UT's revised funding system enables higher predictability as the provincial resources are outlined in a three-year plan rather than on a yearly basis

Tangible assets grew by about EUR30m-EUR35m in 2011-2012. Fitch expects a deceleration to EUR15m-EUR20m capital spending as the 10-year plan draws closer to completion in 2014-2015. Renewed infrastructure and facilities, including a new library, literature faculty and scientific pole, should improve UT's competiveness and also increase its contribution in bolstering local economic growth.

UT issued a EUR44m bond in 2005 and the EUR10m currently outstanding is being repaid directly by the province, as well as the bulk of the current EUR340m investment cycle. Fitch believes that UT may eventually start borrowing again from 2014-2015 by up to 10%-15% of its budget, with investments expected to gradually shift towards extraordinary maintenance and IT investments.

A cash balance of EUR5m at 2013 leads Fitch to expect that UT will adopt more active cash management, which will be conducive to cash reserves structurally lower than past years (EUR15m on average in 2010-2012). The balance sheet's robustness is also evidenced by reserves/provisions against unexpected budget shocks of about EUR55m, part of which (about 20%) could be drawn down in the event of liquidity shortfall.

With the election of a new rector in 2013, Fitch expects the strategic planning process to be strengthened, in line with the contents of UT's recently revised statute. Moreover, three pillars (notably scientific, literature/NLP-neuro-linguistic programming and post-graduate) will provide and manage integrated services to several departments/centres, thus tightening cost control. Financial priorities for 2014-2016 will be finalised in spring 2014, and Fitch expects a stronger role for research-oriented activities, which will in turn boost synergies with local companies.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An unanticipated weakening of the province's support, translating into operating expenditure outpacing revenues and leading to higher than expected recourse to non-subsidised debt would prompt a downgrade. Conversely, an upgrade of the Province could trigger an upgrade of UT, albeit not automatic and provided that all else is equal.