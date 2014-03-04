(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 4
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the University of Trento's (UT) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and its Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlooks on
the Long-term IDRs are Negative.
The ratings reflect the Autonomous Province of Trento's (A/Negative) support to
UT, which together with modestly rising student demand, translates into solid
operating results and a virtually debt-free and robust balance sheet. The rating
also considers higher than national average planning, controlling and accounting
standards.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to preliminary figures, UT improved its operating balance to 3.5% in
2013 from 1.8% in 2012, although this is reflective of lower provisioning to the
risk and charges reserve. Student demand, including a 7%-8% international share
of the almost 17,000 student population, sustains tuition fees at about EUR25m
over 2013-2015. Commercial revenue remains flat at about EUR10m as local
companies may have decided to postpone research projects due to the continued
economic sluggishness. However, combined with operating cost control and
flexibility, which Fitch estimates at about EUR5m, operating surpluses should
hover around EUR2m in 2014-2015, or 1% of the operating balance.
Fitch believes that UT's credit profile was strengthened by the Province of
Trento becoming its major sponsor in 2011 by replacing the Italian state
(BBB+/Negative) in providing about 65%-70% of the entire turnover. In Fitch's
view, based on the strategic importance of the university as a vehicle to boost
the local economy, the province will continue to be supportive of UT's operating
income (+5.5% yoy in 2013) compared with declining resources at the state level
(negative 4.6%). Also, unlike its peers, UT's revised funding system enables
higher predictability as the provincial resources are outlined in a three-year
plan rather than on a yearly basis
Tangible assets grew by about EUR30m-EUR35m in 2011-2012. Fitch expects a
deceleration to EUR15m-EUR20m capital spending as the 10-year plan draws closer
to completion in 2014-2015. Renewed infrastructure and facilities, including a
new library, literature faculty and scientific pole, should improve UT's
competiveness and also increase its contribution in bolstering local economic
growth.
UT issued a EUR44m bond in 2005 and the EUR10m currently outstanding is being
repaid directly by the province, as well as the bulk of the current EUR340m
investment cycle. Fitch believes that UT may eventually start borrowing again
from 2014-2015 by up to 10%-15% of its budget, with investments expected to
gradually shift towards extraordinary maintenance and IT investments.
A cash balance of EUR5m at 2013 leads Fitch to expect that UT will adopt more
active cash management, which will be conducive to cash reserves structurally
lower than past years (EUR15m on average in 2010-2012). The balance sheet's
robustness is also evidenced by reserves/provisions against unexpected budget
shocks of about EUR55m, part of which (about 20%) could be drawn down in the
event of liquidity shortfall.
With the election of a new rector in 2013, Fitch expects the strategic planning
process to be strengthened, in line with the contents of UT's recently revised
statute. Moreover, three pillars (notably scientific,
literature/NLP-neuro-linguistic programming and post-graduate) will provide and
manage integrated services to several departments/centres, thus tightening cost
control. Financial priorities for 2014-2016 will be finalised in spring 2014,
and Fitch expects a stronger role for research-oriented activities, which will
in turn boost synergies with local companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unanticipated weakening of the province's support, translating into operating
expenditure outpacing revenues and leading to higher than expected recourse to
non-subsidised debt would prompt a downgrade. Conversely, an upgrade of the
Province could trigger an upgrade of UT, albeit not automatic and provided that
all else is equal.