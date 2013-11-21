MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia's (FVG) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on Italy's sovereign ratings. The rating action affects outstanding financial debt of about EUR730m, including subsidised state loans and bonds issued between 2001 and 2007 for an original amount of EUR1.2bn (ISIN codes: XS0328780241, XS0273451822, XS0205938730, XS0238868805). The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation of low debt levels as the region can rely on its large EUR2bn fund balance to offset budget deficit in the medium term. Fitch expects operating margin to stabilise at 10% in the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS FVG is rated above the Italian sovereign's, reflecting its budgetary flexibility that allows the region to maintain a healthy budget while coping with external pressures, including contributions to national budgetary consolidation, and its stronger economic profile with a GDP per capita estimated at 15% above the Italian average. Fitch does not expect changes to FVG's statute of autonomy, which entitles the region to receive fixed shares of major national taxes, notably 91% of VAT, 60% of personal income tax (PIT) and 45% of corporate income tax (CIT). This revenue structure supports tax resilience, while a larger set of responsibilities compared with ordinary regions allows a better revenue/spending match. Tax resilience is reflective of the region's wealthy economy with its low household debt and stable private consumption. It also supports Fitch's projection of 3% CAGR of revenue or on average EUR5bn for 2013-2015. This, combined with on-going strict cost control on health care and at local governments, supports Fitch's view that FVG's operating margin will gradually stabilise at close to 10% in 2013-2015, or about its trend-line of EUR500m. This will be up from the 7.5% recorded in 2012 (or about EUR380m, when adjusted for the EUR70m tax revenue that the national government will likely pay to FVG in 2014 following a Constitutional Court ruling to return to the region revenue stemming from tax rate increases, such as the VAT, that were decided by the national government. Tax growth is likely to accelerate from 2015 on Fitch's expectations of GDP growth nationally and regionally. Fitch expects the region to continue to outperform the national economy, given its economic base in sectors such as internationally based insurance and export-oriented shipbuilding and its stable employment (unemployment rate of 7%, compared to a 12% at national level). This should result in a larger tax base, and higher PIT and CIT proceeds. With a GDP of EUR35bn, the region should continue to be supported by steady private real estate and corporate R&D investments as well as by continued public investments. Fitch believes that capital spending will stabilise at EUR900m a year in 2013-2015, after some compression due to consolidation efforts. Part of the region's planned investments in roads, tourism and economic development will be carried out through the regional development agency, Friulia, and the companies grouped thereunder, offering additional support to the regional economy. Fitch expects the region to largely self-finance its investment plan with its large reserve/fund balance surplus (EU2bn at end-2012). This will allow debt to stay at around 10-15% of operating revenue. Fitch's base case scenario encompasses EUR250m new borrowing, in light of the relaxation of intergovernmental rules for subnational capital spending. Nevertheless, debt protection through the current balance should remain strong at less than two years, below its average debt maturity of more than seven years, while debt service coverage by operating surplus should hover at around 2x from current 1.3x. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of Italy's rating or continued decline of the region's operating margin from 7.5% in 2012 could be negative for the ratings. Conversely, an eventual revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable from Negative and/or an improvement in the operating margin towards 12%-15%, with debt to current balance remaining below five years, would be rating-positive. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14 August 2012, 'Rating Subnationals above the Sovereign - outside United States' dated 2 May 2012, 'International local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States' dated 9 April 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.