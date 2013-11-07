MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the city of Milan's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on Italy's sovereign rating. The rating action affects outstanding financial debt of EUR4.3bn, including EUR1.7bn bonds, and future direct borrowings. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations of debt stabilising over the medium term, supported by a budget close to balance, due to tax hikes and investments being funded by asset sales and capital subsidies. Fitch expects Milan's operating balance to hover around EUR250m, or 8% or revenues in 2013-2015 as increases of personal income tax, waste tax and transport fares offset cuts in subsidies from the central government while replacing one-time revenue such as capital gains on asset sales. Fitch expects the debt service coverage ratio to remain close to 1x of the operating balance in 2013-2015, supported by the recalibration of the waste and property taxes which from 2014. Fitch expects this recalibration to provide greater headroom for tax increases and, consequently, higher revenue. Fitch expects the city to make investments of close to EUR0.5bn per year over the medium term compared with about EUR750m in 2010-2011, with the bulk of it remaining centred on transportation, such as the construction of two underground lines. Projects are co-funded by the national government and are lined to the 2015 World Expo. Under Fitch's baseline scenario, borrowing will cover 25% of the EUR1.5bn investments over 2013-2015. Fitch expects Milan's debt to remain close to EUR4.2bn, yielding a weak debt-payback ratio hovering around 25 years of the current balance. Fitch considers the financial risk stemming from municipal companies to be negligible over the medium term, given their satisfactory performance and self-supported debt. Fitch expects Milan's traditionally strong cash flow generation to be safeguarded by adequate provisions to offset doubtful receivables on fees, such as road fines and rents. Since 2012 Milan has recorded those items on an accrual basis while making provisions so as not to weaken its free fund balance. The free fund balance stood at about 1% of the budget in 2011-2012, which Fitch expects to remain around this value over the medium term, with cash eventually shrinking to EUR500m from about EUR700m in October 2013 as the city carries out its investment projects. Milan is one of the most important financial and industrial hubs in Italy. Its GDP per capita was about 50% above the EU27 average in 2012 and the unemployment rate was low at around 8%, relative to the 12% nationwide. RATING SENSITIVITIES Milan's ratings are vulnerable to a sovereign downgrade and to a weakening of its operating margin towards 5%. Conversely, assuming the Outlook on the sovereign rating is changed to Stable, Milan's Outlook may also be revised to Stable if the city continues to deliver balanced budgets, thereby stabilising debt at about EUR4bn, while keeping its debt-servicing coverage ratio at 1x the operating balance. Contact: Primary Analyst Marco Bonsanto Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 260 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director + 33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14 August 2012 and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria ' dated 9 April 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.