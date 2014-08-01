(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian
insurer ITAS
Mutua's (ITAS) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'
with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ITAS's improving niche market position
in Italy and
strong capital adequacy, as well as its unprofitable
underwriting performance in
2013 and large concentration risk in Italian sovereign debt.
ITAS's three-year plan 2013-2015 has resulted in
above-market-average growth,
particularly in non-life insurance, where the company is
targeting around 10%
compound annual premium growth until 2015. Growth has consumed
solvency capital
but at the same time has strengthened the franchise and reduced
the cost base as
a percentage of premiums.
Fitch expects ITAS to exercise strong underwriting discipline in
respect of the
new business it plans to write, and therefore views the growth
plan positively.
However, trading conditions are expected to be different from
those ITAS faced
for its previous business plan 2010-2012. In the current soft
market, the risk
remains that lower-quality new business could result in
higher-than-normal
attrition losses over 2013-2015.
Fitch considers ITAS's investment policy as prudent, with 72% of
the investments
consisting of fixed-income instruments at FYE13. Exposure to
equity investments
is low, which Fitch views positively. However, the quality of
assets continues
to be negatively affected by the large exposure to sovereign
debt issued by the
Republic of Italy (around 4x consolidated shareholders' funds at
end-2013),
which ITAS holds to match its Italian life liabilities. This
exposure puts
pressure on ITAS's rating.
ITAS's individual combined ratio remained unprofitable at
end-2013 at 103.9%,
slightly worse than the 103.3% reported at end-2012. While this
was contrary to
Fitch's expectations, it was due to a negative reinsurance
result compared with
2012. Gross of reinsurance, the combined ratio improved to
102.1% from 106.8%.
Fitch expects ITAS to improve its underwriting performance in
2014 (combined
ratio at or below 100% excluding natural catastrophe events), to
maintain strong
underwriting discipline in acquiring new business and to
continue generating a
small but higher profit (more than EUR5m).
Fitch considers ITAS's regulatory solvency of 186% at FYE13 as
strong for the
rating level. The solvency margin is sensitive to changes in
values of Italian
government bonds and Fitch expects that some capital will be
used to fund growth
until 2015 but also expects that ITAS will maintain a capital
position of at
least 1.5x the minimum regulatory requirement.
ITAS Vita's profitability increased in 2013, in line with
Fitch's expectations.
This was a result of the stable credit spreads on Italian
government bonds,
declining lapse rates and positive net inflows, which Fitch
views positively.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of ITAS's rating include the
consolidated
combined ratio deteriorating to above its level during 2010-2012
(around 103%),
or regulatory solvency falling below 150% for a prolonged
period.
Greater scale and diversification through profitable growth, a
combined ratio
that remains below 100% or below the market average, and robust
group regulatory
solvency (no lower than 175%) could also lead to an upgrade.
A downgrade of Italy by two or more notches could lead to a
downgrade of ITAS's
rating. Conversely, if Italy's sovereign rating is upgraded
ITAS's rating could
also be upgraded provided that net profitability and strong
capital ratios are
maintained.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
