(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian
insurer ITAS
Mutua's (ITAS) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'
with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows the announcement that ITAS will acquire
the Italian
subsidiary of Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance (RSA). The
acquisition, expected to
complete around September 2015, will result in increased size
and scale, but
carries significant execution risk.
On completion, Fitch expects ITAS's net written premium to
increase to over
EUR700m from EUR440m in 2013 and non-life liabilities to
increase to over EUR1bn
from EUR472m at end-2013. ITAS also has life liabilities of
EUR1bn.
The transaction is expected to increase ITAS's geographical
diversification in
the north west of Italy given that the insurer's current
business is
concentrated in the north east. The company will also start
writing engineering
and transport business in addition to motor.
Fitch does not expect this transaction to significantly reduce
ITAS's solvency
ratio as the purchase is likely to be funded by equity.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of ITAS's rating include the
consolidated
combined ratio increasing to above 103% for a sustained period,
regulatory
solvency falling below 150% for a prolonged period or
materialisation of any
execution risk associated with a transaction of this size. A
downgrade of Italy
by two or more notches could also lead to a downgrade of ITAS's
rating.
Greater scale and diversification through profitable growth, a
combined ratio
that remains below 100% or below the market average, and robust
group regulatory
solvency of no lower than 175% could also lead to an upgrade. If
Italy's
sovereign rating is upgraded ITAS's rating could also be
upgraded provided that
net profitability and strong capital ratios are maintained.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
