(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian insurer ITAS Mutua's (ITAS) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation follows the announcement that ITAS will acquire the Italian subsidiary of Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance (RSA). The acquisition, expected to complete around September 2015, will result in increased size and scale, but carries significant execution risk. On completion, Fitch expects ITAS's net written premium to increase to over EUR700m from EUR440m in 2013 and non-life liabilities to increase to over EUR1bn from EUR472m at end-2013. ITAS also has life liabilities of EUR1bn. The transaction is expected to increase ITAS's geographical diversification in the north west of Italy given that the insurer's current business is concentrated in the north east. The company will also start writing engineering and transport business in addition to motor. Fitch does not expect this transaction to significantly reduce ITAS's solvency ratio as the purchase is likely to be funded by equity. RATING SENSITIVITES Key rating triggers for a downgrade of ITAS's rating include the consolidated combined ratio increasing to above 103% for a sustained period, regulatory solvency falling below 150% for a prolonged period or materialisation of any execution risk associated with a transaction of this size. A downgrade of Italy by two or more notches could also lead to a downgrade of ITAS's rating. Greater scale and diversification through profitable growth, a combined ratio that remains below 100% or below the market average, and robust group regulatory solvency of no lower than 175% could also lead to an upgrade. If Italy's sovereign rating is upgraded ITAS's rating could also be upgraded provided that net profitability and strong capital ratios are maintained. Contacts: Primary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Fabio Ianno Associate Director +44 20 3530 1232 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 04 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.