(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based ITV plc's (ITV) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings as ITV has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Accordingly Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of ITV. KEY RATING DRIVERS ITV's net advertising revenue remains stable. As the leading commercial free-to-air TV broadcaster in the UK, ITV remains one of few ways for advertisers to reach the UK mass market. We believe that increased take-up of pay TV or content distributed over the Internet is unlikely to significantly dent ITV's reach in the medium- to long-term. Strong non-advertising revenue growth in the content production and online businesses means ITV has a more diversified revenue mix than in 2010. Better visibility of profits at ITV Studios and continued solid cost control in the broadcast business means that ITV is less susceptible to a significant downturn in TV advertising revenue. Contact: Principal Analyst Jonathan Levy Analyst +44 20 3530 1701 Supervisory Analyst Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (28 May 2014) are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.