(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based ITV
plc's (ITV)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the
ratings as ITV has
chosen to stop participating in the rating process.
Accordingly Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of ITV.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ITV's net advertising revenue remains stable. As the leading
commercial
free-to-air TV broadcaster in the UK, ITV remains one of few
ways for
advertisers to reach the UK mass market. We believe that
increased take-up of
pay TV or content distributed over the Internet is unlikely to
significantly
dent ITV's reach in the medium- to long-term.
Strong non-advertising revenue growth in the content production
and online
businesses means ITV has a more diversified revenue mix than in
2010. Better
visibility of profits at ITV Studios and continued solid cost
control in the
broadcast business means that ITV is less susceptible to a
significant downturn
in TV advertising revenue.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jonathan Levy
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1701
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (28 May 2014) are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
