TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Japan-based Asahi
Mutual Life Insurance Company's (Asahi Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The IFS rating reflects Asahi Life's weak capital adequacy
compared with its
peers' as well as its overall resilient life insurance
underwriting. Its
negative spread burden remains sizable and continues to offset
gains from a
lower-than-projected mortality rate. Fitch expects this burden
to reduce due to
gradually declining average guaranteed yields over the medium
term.
Asahi Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) has been
stable (420.3% at
end-December 2012 versus 426.6% at end-March 2012).
Nevertheless, in comparison
with its peer average of around 700%, Asahi Life's capital
position remains
weak. Measures taken to strengthen asset and liability
management should help to
moderately narrow the duration gap, which Fitch sees as one of
the primary risks
for the company.
Its insurance underwriting has been stable owing to its
effective focus on the
profitable third (health) sector. Annual premiums of in-force
policies of Asahi
Life's third sector grew 1.6% during end-March 2012 to
end-December 2012, mainly
owing to its successful launch of nursery care insurance
product.
Rating Sensitivities
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a further
strengthening of
capitalisation, particularly if the SMR remains well above 400%,
or if Fitch's
internal capitalisation measure improves further on a sustained
basis. Growth in
the company's profitable third sector, improvement in the
surrender and lapse
rates of its death protection products, and improvement in the
financial
leverage ratio would also be viewed positively by Fitch.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of
capitalisation,
specifically, if the SMR declines to 300%, or if Fitch's
internal capitalisation
measure deteriorates on a sustained basis. Significant
deterioration in its
profitability would also put the rating under pressure.
Asahi Life is one of nine traditional domestic life insurers in
Japan. It had a
3% market share by amount of policies in-force at end-March
2012.
