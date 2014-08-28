(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Japan-based Asahi
Mutual Life Insurance Co.'s (Asahi Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
at 'BB'. The Outlook is Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating reflects Asahi Life's steadily improving but
still weak capital
adequacy compared with its peers' as well as its resilient
insurance
underwriting supported by the company's strategic focus on the
profitable third
(health) sector. This is partly offset by a moderately shrinking
but still
sizable negative spread burden, which will continue to hurt the
financial
performance of the company.
Asahi Life's capital adequacy and financial leverage continue to
improve. Its
statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) rose to 569.0% at
end-March 2014 from
495.8% a year earlier, due to its accumulated capitalisation and
reserves, its
increased unrealised gains on securities, and its continued
efforts to reduce
risk in its investments. Also, the company's financial leverage
declined to
46.9% at end-March 2014 from 54.5% a year earlier, thanks to its
strengthened
capitalisation.
The company's insurance underwriting business has been stable
due to its
effective focus on the more profitable third sector. Annual
premiums of in-force
policies in this segment increased by 1.7% in the financial year
ended March
2014 (FYE14), outpacing the growth of most of its peers, partly
due to the
promotion of a care insurance product. Fitch believes that the
company's efforts
in marketing third-sector products via several non-traditional
channels,
including banks, are likely to further enhance its strength in
this segment.
Nevertheless, in comparison with its peers' average SMR of more
than 700%, Asahi
Life's capital position is weak. In addition, Asahi Life's
negative spread
burden of JPY71.1bn in FYE14 (FYE13: JPY80.3bn) remains sizable
and continues to
offset gains from better-than-projected mortality and morbidity
rates. However,
Fitch expects Asahi Life's negative spread burden to shrink
further as a
consequence of gradually declining average guaranteed yields
over the medium
term.
Asahi Life is the sixth-largest traditional domestic life
insurer in Japan with
a 3% market share by value of policies in force at end-March
2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include: a further
strengthening of
capitalisation, particularly if the SMR remains well above 400%;
further
improvement in Fitch's internal capitalisation measure; and a
decline in
financial leverage (with kikin, or foundation funds, treated as
debt) to below
45%, on a sustained basis. Growth in the company's third-sector
business and
reduction in the surrender and lapse rates of its death
protection products
would also be viewed positively by Fitch.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include: material erosion of
capitalisation,
specifically, a decline in the SMR to below 300% or
deterioration in Fitch's
internal capitalisation measure on a sustained basis.
Significant deterioration
in profitability would also put the rating under pressure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffery Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
