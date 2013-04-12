(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Japan-based
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited's (Dai-ichi Life)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, the agency has
affirmed Dai-ichi
Life's USD500m subordinated notes due 17 March 2014 at 'BBB+'.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings reflect Dai-ichi Life's overall stable life
insurance underwriting
performance and adequate and improving capitalisation. The
company's surrender
and lapse rate improved to 3.41% at end-December 2012 from 3.54%
at end-December
2011. Efforts to accumulate core capital have helped improve its
statutory
solvency margin ratio (SMR) to 628% at end-December 2012 from
575.9% at
end-March 2012.
Dai-ichi Life's annual in-force premium from the profitable
third (health)
sector grew 1.2% from end-March 2012 to end-December 2012. Fitch
estimates that
the health sector accounts for about half of Dai-ichi Life's
total insurance
underwriting profit. The agency expects Dai-ichi Life's profits
to continue to
grow, supported by the health sector and by the company's
growing international
businesses.
Dai-ichi Life announced lower premium rates for its core
packaged products with
effect from April 2013 for younger customers. The company may
benefit if it is
able to successfully expand the products' outreach to younger
generations,
providing more sustainable demand over the medium- to long-term.
Fitch will
monitor the impact of this pricing strategy on profitability,
particularly if
price competition intensifies as a result.
The company's negative spread burden remains sizeable mainly due
to persistently
low bond yields in Japan, but narrowed to JPY61.7bn (vs. core
profit of
JPY216.4bn) in April-December 2012 from JPY86.1bn (vs. core
profit of JPY213bn)
in April-December 2011. Fitch believes that the spread burden is
likely to
gradually narrow on sustained reduction of the average
guaranteed yield.
In anticipation of the introduction of Japan's local statutory
SMR based on
economic value, Dai-ichi Life is strengthening its enterprise
risk management
and reducing the duration mismatch between assets and
liabilities, which is one
of the primary risks for the company. It is also steadily
reducing its domestic
equity holdings by book value, which totalled JPY1,582bn at
end-December 2012,
down from JPY1,675bn at end-March 2012.
Rating Sensitivities
Key positive rating triggers include a further strengthening of
capital
adequacy, with sustained improvement in Fitch's internal
assessment of
risk-based capitalisation. Sustained earnings growth from the
currently
profitable health sector and successful expansion of
international operations
would also be positive for ratings.
Key negative rating triggers include material erosion of
capitalisation,
deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded
value.
Specifically, negative rating action may result from Fitch's
internal
capitalisation measure falling sharply, or the SMR declining
below 500% for a
prolonged period.
Dai-ichi Life is the second-largest life insurance company in
Japan with a
market share of 16.6% by amount of policies in force at
end-March 2012.
