April 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company's (Meiji Yasuda Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

Meiji Yasuda Life's rating is based on its solid capital, its well-established market position, stable core profit and adequate asset and liability management (ALM). These strengths are offset by heavy investment in domestic equities (8.2% of general account assets at end-December 2012).

Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) was 830.3% at the end-December 2012 versus 749.6% at financial year end-March 2012 (FYE12), the highest among Japan's four major life insurers. On the other hand, the company's main weakness is volatility in its capital position due to its larger exposure to domestic equities, compared with peers.

Fitch expects core profit to remain stable, supported by substantial mortality gain. Gross premiums declined 33% yoy for the nine months to December 2012 as the insurer set controls on sales of single-premium whole life policies from April via bank channels which could potentially result in ALM issues. On the other hand, annualised new business premiums of third sector products (medical and healthcare) rose 17.2% yoy. Fitch estimates that the value of new business margins for FYE13 is likely to have improved from 4.37% in FYE12.

Rating Sensitivities

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include reduced volatility in capital adequacy through lower exposure to domestic equities. In particular, the rating may be upgraded if the SMR is maintained well above 700% or if there is a sustained improvement in capitalisation on Fitch's internal assessment. In addition, improvements in profitability through stable sales growth of protection products will also be positive for ratings.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant decline in capital buffer caused by a stock market decline, volatility in interest rates or a decline in profitability due to a change in product mix. The rating could also be under pressure if SMR declines below 600% or if capitalisation on Fitch's internal assessment declines for a prolonged period.