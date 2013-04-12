(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Japan-based Mitsui
Life Insurance Company Limited's (Mitsui Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating reflects Mitsui Life's improved capital adequacy
owing to both core
capital accumulation and continuous risk reduction. The insurer
reported a
statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) of 525.8% at end-December
2012, up from
486.7% at end-March 2012. Nevertheless, in comparison with IFS
'A' rated peers
whose SMR is around 700%, capital remains weak.
To reduce risk, Mitsui Life continues to refrain from
accumulating variable
annuity-type products. Fitch expects that the outstanding
balance of its
high-risk variable annuity-type products will decrease sharply
within the next
three to five years as these products mature.
Continued growth in the profitable third (health) sector should
help maintain
Mitsui Life's profitability. Annual premium in-force policies of
its third
sector continue to grow, with premium increasing by 0.4% between
end-March 2012
and end-December 2012.
Fitch expects Mitsui Life's guaranteed yield to decline further,
while its low
investment yield is unlikely to improve over the next 12 to 24
months, given the
declining bond yields in the Japanese yen fixed income market
recently. Measures
taken to strengthen asset and liability management should help
narrow the
duration gap, which Fitch sees as one of the primary risks for
the company, and
the insurer's large negative spread is likely to slowly decrease
over the medium
term.
The agency believes that Mitsui Sumitomo Group will continue to
provide support,
such as additional capital injection when necessary, to Mitsui
Life. Its close
links to Mitsui Sumitomo Group are underlined by most of its
major shareholders
and board members being from other companies under the group.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive rating action may be considered if the SMR rises well
above 500%, or if
Fitch's internal capitalisation measure improves further on a
sustained basis.
However, given that Mitsui Life's capitalisation improvement is
likely to be
modest, further positive rating action is not expected over the
next 12 to 24
months.
Key negative rating triggers include material erosion of
capitalisation,
deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded
value.
Specifically, Mitsui Life's ratings may come under pressure if
Fitch has reason
to believe that support from Mitsui Sumitomo Group is weakening.
However, this
is a remote prospect given the strong support seen from the
group so far.
Mitsui Life is one of nine traditional Japanese life insurers.
It had a 3%
market share by policy in-force amount at end-March 2012.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.