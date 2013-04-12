(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TOKYO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited's (Mitsui Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers The rating reflects Mitsui Life's improved capital adequacy owing to both core capital accumulation and continuous risk reduction. The insurer reported a statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) of 525.8% at end-December 2012, up from 486.7% at end-March 2012. Nevertheless, in comparison with IFS 'A' rated peers whose SMR is around 700%, capital remains weak. To reduce risk, Mitsui Life continues to refrain from accumulating variable annuity-type products. Fitch expects that the outstanding balance of its high-risk variable annuity-type products will decrease sharply within the next three to five years as these products mature. Continued growth in the profitable third (health) sector should help maintain Mitsui Life's profitability. Annual premium in-force policies of its third sector continue to grow, with premium increasing by 0.4% between end-March 2012 and end-December 2012. Fitch expects Mitsui Life's guaranteed yield to decline further, while its low investment yield is unlikely to improve over the next 12 to 24 months, given the declining bond yields in the Japanese yen fixed income market recently. Measures taken to strengthen asset and liability management should help narrow the duration gap, which Fitch sees as one of the primary risks for the company, and the insurer's large negative spread is likely to slowly decrease over the medium term. The agency believes that Mitsui Sumitomo Group will continue to provide support, such as additional capital injection when necessary, to Mitsui Life. Its close links to Mitsui Sumitomo Group are underlined by most of its major shareholders and board members being from other companies under the group. Rating Sensitivities Positive rating action may be considered if the SMR rises well above 500%, or if Fitch's internal capitalisation measure improves further on a sustained basis. However, given that Mitsui Life's capitalisation improvement is likely to be modest, further positive rating action is not expected over the next 12 to 24 months. Key negative rating triggers include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, Mitsui Life's ratings may come under pressure if Fitch has reason to believe that support from Mitsui Sumitomo Group is weakening. However, this is a remote prospect given the strong support seen from the group so far. Mitsui Life is one of nine traditional Japanese life insurers. It had a 3% market share by policy in-force amount at end-March 2012. Contacts: Primary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Rating Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.