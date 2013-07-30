(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.'s (Shizuoka) and Suruga Bank Ltd.'s (Suruga) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'A-', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of the rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR) and IDR The IDRs of Shizuoka and Suruga reflect their standalone strength as indicated by their VRs. The Stable Outlook reflects their resilient financial profile to varying degrees. Shizuoka's 'a' VR reflects its strong capitalisation (Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 18.8% for the financial year ended March 2013), sound liquidity position and significant domestic franchise. The bank has a track record of profitability, which Fitch believes is sustainable given its low risk appetite. Constraining factors include its limited diversification in revenue, due to concentration of lending in its home region of Shizuoka prefecture. Suruga's 'a-' VR takes into account the bank's adequate asset quality, limited exposure to market risk and its high profitability by Japanese standards. The bank's core and stable funding source is retail deposits based on its modest franchise in its home market of Shizuoka prefecture. Its capitalisation is adequate with a FCC ratio of 9.2% for FYE13, which is in line with the average of major Japanese banks. On the other hand, the VR is constrained by the bank's lack of revenue diversification as a result of concentration in retail lending and its small asset size. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDR A positive rating action for the two banks is unlikely given Japan's rating of 'A+' which is on Negative Outlook. Negative rating action may result from an increase in their risk appetite without mitigating action such as strengthening risk buffers or a sustainable improvement in the domestic operating environment. KEY RATING DRIVERS -SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) Shizuoka's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's belief that the government's propensity to support, if necessary, remains strong. On the other hand, the propensity to support Suruga may be limited given the bank's marginal systemic importance within Japan's financial system and its small operational size. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF Shizuoka's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' are sensitive to changes to Japan's rating underlining its ability to support the bank. However, the sovereign rating would have to be downgraded by at least two notches before its ability to support the bank - as underlined by the SR and SRF - may be impacted. On the other hand, Suruga's SR and SRF are not immediately sensitive to the sovereign rating, given the limited probability of support. The rating actions are as follows: Shizuoka: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' Suruga: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'F1' - Viability Rating 'a-' - Support Rating '4' - Support Rating Floor 'B' 