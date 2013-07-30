(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based
Shizuoka Bank,
Ltd.'s (Shizuoka) and Suruga Bank Ltd.'s (Suruga) Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR)
at 'A' and 'A-', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. A full
list of the
rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR) and IDR
The IDRs of Shizuoka and Suruga reflect their standalone
strength as indicated
by their VRs. The Stable Outlook reflects their resilient
financial profile to
varying degrees.
Shizuoka's 'a' VR reflects its strong capitalisation (Fitch Core
Capital (FCC)
ratio of 18.8% for the financial year ended March 2013), sound
liquidity
position and significant domestic franchise. The bank has a
track record of
profitability, which Fitch believes is sustainable given its low
risk appetite.
Constraining factors include its limited diversification in
revenue, due to
concentration of lending in its home region of Shizuoka
prefecture.
Suruga's 'a-' VR takes into account the bank's adequate asset
quality, limited
exposure to market risk and its high profitability by Japanese
standards. The
bank's core and stable funding source is retail deposits based
on its modest
franchise in its home market of Shizuoka prefecture. Its
capitalisation is
adequate with a FCC ratio of 9.2% for FYE13, which is in line
with the average
of major Japanese banks. On the other hand, the VR is
constrained by the bank's
lack of revenue diversification as a result of concentration in
retail lending
and its small asset size.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDR
A positive rating action for the two banks is unlikely given
Japan's rating of
'A+' which is on Negative Outlook.
Negative rating action may result from an increase in their risk
appetite
without mitigating action such as strengthening risk buffers or
a sustainable
improvement in the domestic operating environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
(SRF)
Shizuoka's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's belief that the
government's propensity to
support, if necessary, remains strong. On the other hand, the
propensity to
support Suruga may be limited given the bank's marginal systemic
importance
within Japan's financial system and its small operational size.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
Shizuoka's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' are sensitive to changes
to Japan's
rating underlining its ability to support the bank. However, the
sovereign
rating would have to be downgraded by at least two notches
before its ability to
support the bank - as underlined by the SR and SRF - may be
impacted. On the
other hand, Suruga's SR and SRF are not immediately sensitive to
the sovereign
rating, given the limited probability of support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Shizuoka:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Suruga:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'F1'
- Viability Rating 'a-'
- Support Rating '4'
- Support Rating Floor 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Reiko Toritani
Senior Director
+81 3 3288 2673
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Miki Murakami
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Shizuoka did not
participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond the
issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' (15 August
2012), are available at www.fitchratings.com.
