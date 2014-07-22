(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Shizuoka
Bank, Ltd.'s (Shizuoka) and Suruga Bank Ltd.'s (Suruga) Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'A-', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. A full
list of the rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND IDRs
The IDRs of Shizuoka and Suruga are driven by their VRs. Like major banks in
Japan, most regional banks remain exposed to a challenging operating environment
with uncertainties over the sustainability of Abenomics. Nevertheless, the
Stable Outlook for both banks' IDRs reflects their resilient financial profile
underpinned by adequate risk controls.
Shizuoka's VR ('a') reflects its sustained strong capitalisation (Fitch Core
Capital ratio of 17.3% at end-March 2014), leading franchise in the regional
economy of Shizuoka Prefecture and potential buffer against credit risk through
a high level of guarantee/collateral coverage, including public guarantees.
Suruga's VR ('a-') continues to factor in decent profitability by Japanese
standards (ROA at 0.7% compared with mega banks' average of 0.5% for the year
ended March 2014) and consistent internal capital generation.
Funding and liquidity remain key positive features of the Japanese banking
system and also are the major drivers for the two banks' ratings.
Constraining factors for Shizuoka's ratings include its limited options for
diversification in its revenue base, which currently relies on lending in the
Shizuoka Prefecture.
Suruga's ratings are constrained by a lack of diversification as a result of
concentration in retail lending and its small asset size (consolidated total
assets of JPY4trn compared with Shizuoka's JPY11trn at end-March 2014).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
A positive rating action for Shizuoka is unlikely given Japan's sovereign rating
is at 'A+', with a Negative Outlook.
For Suruga, positive action would likely stem from further structural
improvement in the domestic operating environment leading to stronger loan
growth and faster internal capital generation without a material increase in
risk appetite. However, Fitch believes such structural improvement to be remote.
For both banks, substantial deterioration in the operating environment resulting
in greater volatility in performance, including through taking more risk to
offset the impact of the operating environment, could exert negative pressures
on the VRs and IDRs. This would include larger exposure to market risk, which is
currently viewed as manageable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Both banks' SRs and SRFs are affirmed on the basis that the Japanese
government's propensity to support the domestic banking sector remains
unchanged.
Shizuoka's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's belief that the government's propensity to
support, if necessary, is strong. On the other hand, the propensity to support
Suruga may be limited given the bank's marginal systemic importance within
Japan's financial system and its small operational size.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
Shizuoka's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' are sensitive to changes to Japan's
sovereign rating, which underlines its ability to support the bank. Fitch
expects the bank's SR and SRF to be maintained, even if the sovereign's rating
is downgraded to 'A'. This is based on Fitch's belief that the government's
propensity to support Shizuoka, if necessary, remains strong. On the other hand,
Suruga's SR and SRF are not immediately sensitive to the sovereign rating, given
the limited probability of support.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Shizuoka:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Suruga:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '4'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'