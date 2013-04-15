(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Japan-based
Sumitomo Life Insurance Company's (Sumitomo Life) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at
'A-'. The Outlook
is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings reflect Sumitomo Life's sufficient capitalisation,
moderate leverage
and its stable mortality and morbidity margins.
Sumitomo Life prepaid JPY135bn of perpetual subordinated debt in
July 2012,
redeemed JPY50bn of kikin (foundation funds) in August and
issued JPY100bn kikin
to enhance the structure of its capital. The company is also
narrowing the
duration mismatch between assets and liabilities to reduce the
susceptibility of
its economic value-based capital to interest rate volatility.
Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) was 718.5% at
end-2012, largely
unchanged from 708.6% at end-March 2012. Financial leverage
remained moderate at
17.5% at end-2012 versus 18.4% at end-March 2012.
Fitch expects the company to maintain stable mortality and
morbidity margins,
underpinned by stable sales of the higher-margin third sector
(health and
medical care). Annualised individual in-force premiums, of which
the third
sector accounted for 22.8%, rose 1% yoy for the first nine
months of financial
year ending March 2013 (FYE13), compared with FYE12
The company announced lower premium rates for its core packaged
products (namely
whole-life product with riders) with effect from April 2013,
particularly for
younger customers. Fitch will monitor the impact of this pricing
strategy on
profitability in the medium term, particularly if price
competition intensifies
as a result. On the other hand, the company may benefit if it
manages to expand
its outreach to younger generations.
Rating Sensitivities
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include statutory SMR
remaining well above
700%; a sustained improvement in capitalisation on Fitch's
internal assessment,
and a substantial reduction in the sensitivity of economic
capital to interest
rate volatility.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include: significant decline
of
capitalisation; deterioration in profitability; volatility in
the embedded
value. Specifically, Sumitomo Life's ratings may be downgraded
if its
capitalisation drops sharply on Fitch's internal assessment, if
financial
leverage increases to a level consistently above 35% or if the
embedded value
becomes volatile for a prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
