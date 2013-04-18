(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Taiyo Life Insurance Company's (Taiyo
Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating reflects the company's steadily growing and profitable protection
insurance underwriting business and adequate capitalisation. It also reflects
Fitch's expectations of continued support from the parent company - T&D
Holdings, Inc. (T&D) - to its group insurers. Taiyo Life's increasing importance
to T&D due to its overall solid fundamentals is a contributor to the improving
trend of the whole group's creditworthiness.
Taiyo Life's underwriting fundamentals continue to improve, owing to its
strengthened sales force in promoting profitable protection products. The
insurer's policy amount in force continued to grow, at 4% yoy in the period of
April to December 2012, faster than most other Japanese traditional life
insurers.
Taiyo Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) slightly declined to 738% at
end-December 2012 from 747.3% at end-March 2012, despite its further accumulated
core capital. This was due to its slightly raised exposure to high-risk assets
such as domestic equity. Nevertheless, Fitch still views Taiyo Life's exposure
to high-risk assets as one of the lowest among Japanese traditional life
insurers and its capitalisation is consistent with the company's current rating.
The company's effective enterprise risk management (ERM) has resulted in its
assets and liabilities being nearly matched in duration, which is uncommon among
Japanese traditional life insurers.
Rating Sensitivities
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include further evidence of the company
becoming more integrated within T&D and therefore becoming core to the group
according to Fitch's criteria. In particular, further growth in profitable
protection insurance and strengthened capital adequacy within the operating
entities of T&D would be regarded as positive rating factors.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of capitalisation,
deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded value within the
combined operating entities of T&D. Specifically, Taiyo Life's ratings may also
come under pressure if Fitch's internal capitalisation measures drop sharply, if
the SMR declines below 600% or if the embedded value at T&D becomes volatile for
a prolonged period.
Taiyo Life provides insurance for households, not only for housewives where the
company has demonstrated its strength so far but also for other family members.