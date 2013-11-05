(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based
Taiyo Life Insurance Company's (Taiyo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating reflects the company's steadily growing and profitable protection
insurance business and strong capitalisation. Taiyo Life's increasing importance
to T&D Life Group due to its overall solid fundamentals contributes to the
group's improving financial strength.
Taiyo Life's underwriting fundamentals continue to improve due to its increased
efforts to promote protection products, which are more profitable than its other
products. The insurer's policy amount in force continued to grow, at 3.9% yoy in
the financial year ended March 2013 (FYE13), faster than that at most other
Japanese traditional life insurers.
Taiyo Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 823.4% at
end-March 2013 from 747.3% at end-March 2012, partly because it further
accumulated capital. This is lower than that of its sister company Daido Life
Insurance Company, but still commensurate with an 'A' rating. Taiyo Life's
exposure to high-risk assets remains one of the lowest among Japanese
traditional life insurers and its capitalisation is consistent with the
company's current rating.
The company's financial leverage declined to 15.8% at end-March 2013 from 20.5%
a year earlier. Fitch estimates its pro forma financial leverage as of end-March
2013 was 22.0%, if an increase in subordinated debt by JPY50bn in September 2013
is included. This is relatively high among IFS 'A' category domestic peers, but
is still considered consistent with an 'A' rating.
The company's effective enterprise risk management (ERM) has resulted in its
assets and liabilities being closely matched in duration, which is uncommon
among Japanese traditional life insurers.
Taiyo Life provides insurance for households, mainly for elderly women who have
been its core customers thus far.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include further evidence of the company
becoming more integrated within T&D Holdings, Inc. (T&D) and therefore being
considered "core" to the group according to Fitch's group rating methodology. In
particular, further growth in protection insurance and strengthened capital
adequacy within the operating entities of T&D would be regarded as potential
upgrade factors.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of capitalisation,
deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded value within the
combined operating entities of T&D. Specifically, Taiyo Life's rating may also
come under pressure if Fitch's internal capitalisation measures for T&D drop
sharply, T&D's consolidated SMR declines below 600% (943.8% at end-March 2013),
T&D's consolidated financial leverage increases above 35% (7.6% at end-March
2013), or the embedded value at T&D becomes volatile for a prolonged period.