(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JBC
Insurance Company
NOMAD Insurance (Kazakhstan)'s (NOMAD) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
of 'B' and National IFS rating of 'BB+(kaz)' and removed them
from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The Outlook on both ratings is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the decision of the Committee for the
control and
supervision of financial market and financial organisations of
the National Bank
of Kazakhstan (Committee) to restore NOMAD's compulsory motor
third-party
liability (MTPL) insurance licence. Fitch understands that the
licence was
restored on 7 February 2013, after two and a half months of
suspension.
The Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty over the long term
implications to
NOMAD's business position as well as future strategic
development stemming from
the licence suspension. The ratings are supported by the
insurer's improved
capitalisation after the equity injection of KZT680m in Q113.
The company's 4M13 results indicated a notable fall in business
volumes and
material deterioration in underwriting performance compared to
4M12 and FY12. In
particular, gross written premium for MTPL declined by 31% and
total net premium
earned fell by 62% compared to 4M12, while the total combined
ratio surged to
104.2% in the same period (4M12: 25.4%). Also the insurer was
not able to manage
its expense levels lower in the context of rapid premium
contraction of 4M13.
Overall net income for 4M13 declined to KZT5.4m from KZT2.3bn in
4M12.
Fitch views positively that the issued share capital of NOMAD
was increased by
KZT680m in Q113, which helped to keep the statutory solvency
margin at 123% of
required capital at end-4M13 (minimum is 100%). The statutory
capital is planned
to be further increased by KZT1bn later in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are likely to be downgraded if the NOMAD reports two
consecutive
years (FY13 and FY14) of losses. The ratings could also be
downgraded if NOMAD's
capital position weakens significantly with the regulatory
solvency margin
falling below the minimum required and the shareholder proves
unwilling to
support the company.
Conversely, the ratings could be upgraded if NOMAD manages to
achieve
sustainable profitability through earnings that are less
dependent on MTPL and
disciplined underwriting in growing its corporate portfolio.
This would be
accompanied by NOMAD's ability to be less reliant on external
support from its
shareholder.
