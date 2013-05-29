(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JBC Insurance Company NOMAD Insurance (Kazakhstan)'s (NOMAD) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'B' and National IFS rating of 'BB+(kaz)' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on both ratings is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows the decision of the Committee for the control and supervision of financial market and financial organisations of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (Committee) to restore NOMAD's compulsory motor third-party liability (MTPL) insurance licence. Fitch understands that the licence was restored on 7 February 2013, after two and a half months of suspension. The Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty over the long term implications to NOMAD's business position as well as future strategic development stemming from the licence suspension. The ratings are supported by the insurer's improved capitalisation after the equity injection of KZT680m in Q113. The company's 4M13 results indicated a notable fall in business volumes and material deterioration in underwriting performance compared to 4M12 and FY12. In particular, gross written premium for MTPL declined by 31% and total net premium earned fell by 62% compared to 4M12, while the total combined ratio surged to 104.2% in the same period (4M12: 25.4%). Also the insurer was not able to manage its expense levels lower in the context of rapid premium contraction of 4M13. Overall net income for 4M13 declined to KZT5.4m from KZT2.3bn in 4M12. Fitch views positively that the issued share capital of NOMAD was increased by KZT680m in Q113, which helped to keep the statutory solvency margin at 123% of required capital at end-4M13 (minimum is 100%). The statutory capital is planned to be further increased by KZT1bn later in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings are likely to be downgraded if the NOMAD reports two consecutive years (FY13 and FY14) of losses. The ratings could also be downgraded if NOMAD's capital position weakens significantly with the regulatory solvency margin falling below the minimum required and the shareholder proves unwilling to support the company. Conversely, the ratings could be upgraded if NOMAD manages to achieve sustainable profitability through earnings that are less dependent on MTPL and disciplined underwriting in growing its corporate portfolio. This would be accompanied by NOMAD's ability to be less reliant on external support from its shareholder. Contact: Primary Analyst Dmitri Zalesskiy Associate Director +7 495 956 5570 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.