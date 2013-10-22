(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of JBS S.A. (JBS) at 'BB-' as well as its 'A-(bra)' national scale rating. Fitch has also affirmed at 'BB-' rating on the notes due in 2016 issued by JBS and the 'A-(bra)' rating of its debentures due in 2015. A complete list of related rating actions is listed at the bottom of this press release. In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'BB-' to a proposed benchmark-size senior unsecured notes offering by JBS Investments GmbH (formerly ESAL GmbH), a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS based in Austria. These notes will be unconditionally guaranteed by JBS and JBS Hungary Holdings Kft. The proceeds are expected to be used to refinance shorter-maturity indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. Fitch has removed the ratings of JBS and its affiliates from Rating Watch Negative and has assigned a Stable Rating Outlook to JBS. These rating affirmations and the assignment of a Stable Outlook conclude the review of JBS, which was placed on Rating Watch Negative during June 2013 as a result of its acquisition of the Seara Brasil and Zenda leather businesses from Marfrig Alimentos S.A. for BRL5.8 billion (USD2.6 billion). The ratings build in an expectation that JBS's net leverage will organically improve to at or below 3.0x by the end of 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS HIGH LEVERAGE, BUT DELEVERAGING Fitch expects JBS's net debt to EBITDA ratio to organically fall to around 3.0x or lower by the end of 2014 due to the company's strong free cash flow (FCF) generation. Nevertheless, given the acquisitive nature of the company, the existing rating categories build in an expectation that debt-financed transactions could lead to this ratio being closer to 3.5x. Following the Seara Brazil acquisition, which was concluded at the end of September, JBS's net debt to EBITDA ratio was around 4.0x. In the second quarter of 2013, JBS reported a strong improvement in the performance of its U.S. Beef and U.S. Poultry businesses, with positive FCF before dividends of BRL563 million. EXECUTION RISKS OF SEARA TURNAROUND Execution risk as it relates to Seara is above average. JBS will have to make significant initial cash investments in working capital in order to strengthen Seara's operations, address its logistics issues and build upon the strength of the brand in order to turn the business into a positive FCF division in the medium term. However, JBS has demonstrated its capacity to integrate several acquisitions in the past. The Seara transaction will increase JBS's export capacity and its footprint in the protein business in Brazil from USD12 billion to about USD15 billion. SOLID BUSINESS PROFILE JBS's credit ratings are supported by a strong business profile. The company is the world's largest beef and leather producer. With the acquisition of Seara Brasil, JBS has become the second largest processed meats producer in Brazil. The company's product and geographic diversification help to mitigate risks related to disease and trade restrictions. NO MAJOR ACQUISITIONS ANTICIPATED Fitch does not foresee any major acquisitions in the next 18 months as JBS's management will need to focus on the integration of Seara. However, Fitch does not exclude some bolt-on transactions in the future as JBS aims to reinforce its distribution capacity in export markets. While its business profile has benefited from improved diversification through past acquisitions, the Seara acquisition highlights JBS's acquisition appetite. ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY As of June 2013, about 35% of JBS debt - or BRL8.5billion - was classified as short-term. This figure compares with BRL7.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents and USD1.2 billion of available committed lines. JBS assumed BRL5.8 billion (USD2.6 billion) of Marfrig's bank debt in the aforementioned transactions and has successfully refinanced this debt with bank debt that have maturities up to five years. RATING SENSITIVITIES: A downgrade could be precipitated by further increase of the group's leverage ratios, or a sharp contraction in the group's operating margin and FCF generation in the next 18 months. An upgrade could result from an increase in the group's capacity to generate strong FCF. Expanding operating margin over a sustained period of time and consistent leverage ratios in the range of 2.0x to 2.5x would also be viewed positively. Fitch has affirmed the following JBS ratings with a Stable Outlook JBS S.A.: --Foreign & local currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Notes due 2016 at 'BB-'; --National scale rating at 'A-(bra)'. --Debentures at 'A-'. JBS USA LLC: --Foreign and local currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Term loan B facility due in 2018 at 'BB' --Notes due 2014, 2020, 2021 at 'BB-'. JBS USA Finance, Inc: --Foreign and local currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Notes due 2014 at 'BB-'; --Bonds due 2020 at 'BB-'; --Notes due 2021 at 'BB-'. JBS Investments GmbH (formerly ESAL GmbH): --Notes due 2023 at 'BB-'. JBS Finance II Ltd: --Foreign and local currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Notes due 2018 at 'BB-'. The ratings are informed by 'Fitch Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Criteria'. Contact: Johnny Da Silva Director +1-212-908-0367 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Gisele Paolino Director +55 21 4503 2624 Committee Chairperson Dan Kastholm Managing Director +1-312-368-2070 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 