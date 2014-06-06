(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
financial services
company Jerrold Holdings Limited's (JH) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'B+' and Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Stable. The
agency has also affirmed the rating of the senior unsecured
notes issued by
Jerrold FinCo and guaranteed by JH at 'B+'/'RR4'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
JH's ratings primarily reflect significant risks arising from a
fairly
undiversified and high asset risk business model, and the
company's reliance on
limited funding sources. Other rating drivers include the
company's currently
modest gearing, its strong capital generation capacity and
robust risk
management.
Fitch considers the high arrears present in JH's loan book to be
a feature of
its business model, the risk of which is monitored and managed
carefully on an
individual loan basis, with strong collection and recovery
policies in place.
Non-performing loans and arrears that are more than 90 days
overdue represented
24% of total loans at end-March 2014 which, while significantly
lower than at
end-March 2013 (31%), remain high. Actual losses are low, as the
company ensures
that it has a solid level of security (mostly residential
properties - 85% of
total security - and commercial properties - 15%, with low
loan-to-values)
backing its loans.
JH generates fairly stable and strong profits, although
underlying pre-tax
profit was under pressure in 2009-2013 from higher bad debt
provisions (2010)
and falling loan volumes (2011, 2012 and 9M13). Loan volumes are
growing rapidly
as a result of the new funds raised in September 2013 and the
refinancing and
expansion of its securitisation programme, which Fitch expects
to support a rise
in profits. Risk is well remunerated and the wide margins it is
able to generate
are generally not affected by movements in base rates.
Nonetheless, revenues
rely solely on the generation of new loans.
The company has improved its compliance and risk controls. A
number of measures
have been put in place to reduce reliance on key individuals and
to ensure risk
appetite remains in line with established plans and not to the
detriment of debt
holders. Corporate governance currently acts as a constraint on
the ratings but
Fitch expects this to improve over time. Exposure to regulation
is increasing
but remains limited.
The recently issued senior bond has improved the diversification
and, together
with the recently refinanced securitisation structure, also the
maturity profile
of funding and increased funding headroom. However, Fitch
considers the
company's overall funding and liquidity profile as weak and a
negative rating
driver.
The company is not subject to full regulatory capital
requirements but gearing
has so far been low. This has been supported in recent years by
a decision not
to pay out dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upside potential to the IDRs is limited by the current weakness
of the company's
funding profile. A materially more diversified funding structure
may contribute
to a rating upgrade, although a company with a lack of product
diversification,
sole reliance on wholesale funding and modest business scale
would generally be
rated firmly below investment grade. Ratings could also benefit
from the removal
of a large number of non-performing development loans from its
balance sheet and
from larger funding headroom on a sustained basis.
Ratings would be negatively affected by a material increase in
gearing
(particularly if debt is increased significantly to fund further
growth, or from
dividend payments); or if Fitch considers the expected rapid
loan growth over
the next couple of years would weaken the company's risk profile
significantly;
or if profitability suffers from greater conduct and compliance
costs or
competitive pressures.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SENIOR NOTES
The senior unsecured notes are rated in line with JH's Long-term
IDR, reflecting
'average recoveries' indicated by the 'RR4' Recovery Rating.
They are primarily
sensitive to any movement in their anchor rating, JH's Long-term
IDR, but could
also be sensitive to any change in Fitch's recovery assumptions
in respect of
JH's assets.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Maria Rivas
Director
+44 20 3530 1163
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.