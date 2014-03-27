(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Johnson &
Johnson's (JNJ)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term debt at 'AAA'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of
this press
release.
Key Rating Drivers:
--The rating action reflects Fitch's expectation that JNJ will
continue to
generate strong operational and financial performance, supported
by all three of
its business segments.
--The company's agreement to sell its Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
business for
$4.15 billion makes strategic sense and preserves its
broad-based business
model.
--Favorable mix trends and ongoing efforts at cost control
should provide
support to gross and operating margins, despite some operational
headwinds.
--Fitch forecasts free cash flow (FCF) generation of $7.4
billion - $7.7 billion
in 2014, driven by 4%-6% sales growth and relatively stable
margins.
--Fitch anticipates that JNJ will continue to invest in
long-term growth and
operate with leverage and liquidity consistent with its 'AAA'
rating.
Durable Growth:
JNJ's recently launched pharmaceutical businesses and an
expanding pipeline in
its pharmaceutical and medical device businesses support the
prospects for
continued low single-digit growth. In addition, strong demand
for many of the
company's products in developing markets should more than offset
dampened
performance of a few of JNJ's U.S. consumer and medical device
franchises.
Other Operational Headwinds to Persist:
The expectation for continued weak economic and employment
environment will
moderate growth to varying degrees in most of the company's
franchises. In
addition, austerity measures in Europe will likely weigh on the
company's
revenues and margins in that region. Fitch expects these issues
will persist at
least through 2014.
Sensible Strategic Pruning:
In January 2014, the company received a binding offer from The
Carlyle Group to
acquire the Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics business for $4.15
billion. Fitch
believes the margins and long-term growth opportunities for this
business had
been lower versus those for the total firm. While the sale will
incrementally
improve JNJ's total profitability, it should only modestly
reduce the
diversification of its portfolio, given that the diagnostics
business accounts
for roughly only 2.7% of total firm sales.
Margin Support:
Fitch expects JNJ's improving sales mix and continued focus on
costs will
support margins. The company's recently approved pharmaceutical
products line
and continued expansion of its medical device segment will
support faster growth
for these segments relative to JNJ's lower-margin consumer
business. In
addition, Fitch expects that JNJ's management will continue to
focus on
generating greater operational efficiencies in administration,
manufacturing and
distribution.
Solid Liquidity:
JNJ has significant liquidity and access to the credit markets.
Moderate growth
and relatively stable margins enabled the company to generate
$6.5 billion of
FCF [cash flow from operations ($17.4 billion minus capital
expenditures ($3
billion) and dividends ($7.3 billion)] during the LTM period
ended Dec. 29,
2013. On Dec. 29, 2013, JNJ had approximately $29.2 billion in
cash plus
short-term marketable securities and access to $10 billion in
short-term
borrowings.
Debt Structure
JNJ had approximately $18.2 billion in debt, with approximately
$4.8 billion
maturing in 2014, $2.1 billion in 2016, $1 billion in 2017 and
$1.5 billion in
2018. Debt increased by about $2 billion during the LTM period,
as the company
took advantage of a continuing favorable long-term interest rate
environment.
Resulting TD/EBITDA remained essentially flat at 0.77x,
primarily because of the
growth in EBITDA. JNJ's current capital structure is supportive
of its 'AAA'
rating given a number of measures, including the following three
credit metrics
that Fitch uses as criteria for a an issuer such as JNJ as of
Dec. 29, 2013.
Rating Sensitivities:
While Fitch does not anticipate a downgrade during its four-year
forecast
horizon, a negative rating action could occur if some
combination of
deteriorating operational performance and leveraging
transactions stress the
company's credit profile. Fitch believes the company's broadly
diversified
health-care related franchises make it more likely that a
negative rating action
would be prompted by a leveraging transaction, as opposed to
operational stress.
Key rating metrics include the following:
--Total debt/FCF of 3.0 times (x) gives no flexibility;
--Total debt/EBITDA of 1.0x gives no flexibility;
--Net debt of $4 billion - $5 billion gives no flexibility.
On Dec. 29, 2013, latest 12 month (LTM) selected credit metrics
were as follows:
--Total debt/FCF was nearly 2.8x.
--Total debt/EBITDA was 0.77x.
--JNJ had a net cash position of $11 billion.
Fitch has affirmed JNJ's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'AAA';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AAA';
--Subordinated debt at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings apply to approximately $18.2 billion of debt.
