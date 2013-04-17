(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Johnson &
Johnson's (JNJ)
long-term 'AAA' debt ratings. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In
addition, Fitch
has affirmed JNJ's short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'F1+'. A complete
list of JNJ's ratings is provided at the end of this press
release.
Key Rating Drivers:
--The rating action reflects Fitch's expectation that JNJ's
broad-based business
model will generate improving operational and financial
performance.
--Fitch anticipates that JNJ will operate with leverage
consistent with its
'AAA' rating and solid liquidity, supported by significant cash
balances and
ample access to credit markets.
--Fitch forecasts free cash flow (FCF) generation of $7 billion
- $7.5 billion
in 2013, driven by 5%-6% sales growth and modestly improving
margins.
--JNJ's pharmaceutical business has weathered significant patent
expiries and
has launched a number of medicines with meaningful sales
potential. As such, the
business is positioned for long-term profitable growth.
--Fitch believes that JNJ is proceeding with the Synthes
integration as planned
and will be able to drive profitable long-term growth in the
acquired business.
--The ratings also incorporate anticipated softness in a number
of JNJ's
domestic consumer franchises and the cost of the remediation of
select
manufacturing issues.
Durable Growth:
JNJ's recently launched products in its medical device and
pharmaceutical
businesses and an expanding pipeline in both businesses support
the prospects
for continued growth. In addition, strong demand for many of the
company's
products in developing markets should more than offset dampened
performance of a
few of JNJ's U.S. consumer and medical device franchises.
Other Operational Headwinds to Persist:
Select manufacturing problems will likely weigh on revenues and
costs in select
franchises in the near term, as JNJ works to remediate these
issues. The
expectation for continued weak economic and employment
environment will also
moderate growth to varying degrees in most of the company's
franchises. In
addition austerity measures in Europe will likely weigh on the
company's
revenues and margins that region. Fitch expects these issues
will persist at
least through 2013.
Synthes Integration:
Fitch believes that JNJ is making substantial progress with
integrating the
Synthes acquisition. JNJ had a substantial orthopedic franchise,
DePuy, before
acquiring Synthes in June 2012. Given the limited overlap in
product portfolios,
Fitch continues to view the transaction as strategically sound.
In addition to
cross-selling opportunites/greater distribution potential of
legacy Synthes
devices, Fitch also expects that JNJ will achieve significant
cost synergies
from the integration.
Margin Support:
Fitch expects JNJ's improving sales mix and continued focus on
costs will
support margins. The company's recently approved pharmaceutical
products and
continued expansion of its medical device segment will support
faster growth for
these segments relative to JNJ's lower-margin consumer business.
In addition,
management should continue to focus on generating greater
operational
efficiencies in administration, manufacturing and distribution.
Solid Liquidity:
JNJ has significant liquidity and access to the credit markets.
Moderate growth
and relatively stable margins enabled the company to generate
$5.85 billion of
FCF [cash flow from operations ($15.40 billion minus capital
expenditures ($2.93
billion) and dividends ($6.61 billion)] during the LTM period,
ended Dec. 30,
2012.
On Dec. 30, 2012, JNJ had approximately $21.1 billion in cash
plus short-term
marketable securities and access to $10 billion in short-term
borrowings. JNJ
also had approximately $16.2 billion in debt, including
approximately $2.4
billion in commercial paper. JNJ has approximately $1.5 billion
of long-term
debt maturing in 2013, $1.8 billion in 2014 $900 million in 2016
and $1 billion
in 2017.
Cash Deployment for Growth and Shareholder Returns:
Fitch believes JNJ will remain acquisitive, focusing on targets
or products that
offer innovation and growth in the health care sector. The
company will likely
finance its transactions within the context of its 'AAA' credit
profile.
Shareholder-focused activities, such as dividend increases and
share repurchases
are also expected to continue, which Fitch believes will largely
be financed
with FCF.
Rating Sensitivities:
While Fitch does not anticipate a downgrade during its four-year
forecast
horizon, a negative rating action could occur if some
combination of
deteriorating operational performance and leveraging
transactions stress the
company's credit profile. Fitch believes the company's widely
diversified health
care related franchises make it more likely that a negative
rating action would
be prompted by a leveraging transaction, as opposed to
operational stress.
Three of the key rating metrics for JNJ's 'AAA' rating that
Fitch believes
investors should consider are the following:
--Total debt/FCF of 3.0 times (x) gives no flexibility.
--Total debt/EBITDA of 1.0x gives no flexibility.
--Net debt of $4 billion - $5 billion gives no flexibility.
On Dec. 30, 2012, latest 12 month (LTM) selected credit metrics
were as follows.
--Total debt/FCF was nearly 2.8x (including one-time
adjustments).
--Total debt/EBITDA was 0.76x.
--JNJ had a net cash position of $4.9 billion.
Fitch affirms JNJ's ratings as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AAA';
--Subordinated debt at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings apply to approximately $16.2 billion of debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.