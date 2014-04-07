(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS (VR)
Both JIB and BOJ's IDRs are driven by their intrinsic strength,
as indicated by
their VR.
Both BOJ and JIB are essentially domestic banks, and their
ratings reflect and
are constrained by the still difficult (although improving)
operating
environment in Jordan. Both banks have sound and improving asset
quality
indicators. However, the ratings reflect asset quality risks,
which are also
mainly driven by the operating environment, and some
lending/financing
concentrations. The ratings further take into account the banks'
healthy
profitability. Both banks have a long track record of solid
profit generation.
The ratings also reflect a solid funding base, consisting of
diversified local
deposits, and sound liquidity.
Asset quality indicators remain strong. JIB's non-performing
financing
represented an acceptable 4.35% of gross financing at end-2013,
essentially the
same level as at end-2012 except that in 2013 the non-performing
financing ratio
was not distorted by high financing growth as was the case in
2012. Unreserved
impaired financing represented almost 9% of Fitch core capital
at end-2013.
BOJ's impaired loan ratio improved to 8.7% at end-2013 from 9.9%
at end-2012.
The improvement was largely due to recoveries. Reserve coverage
also improved
and unreserved impaired loans represented an insignificant 2% of
Fitch core
capital at end-2013.
Both banks have a solid and diversified deposit base.
Accordingly, deposit
concentration is low. Liquidity remains sound. Highly liquid
assets consisting
of cash and interbank placements accounted for 26% of JIB's
assets at end-2013
and 38% of BOJ's (the latter includes government securities; JIB
does not hold
non-sharia compliant securities, so liquidity is mainly bank
placements).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VRs
For both banks, sensitivity is mainly to operating environment
risks. Changes in
Fitch's perception of risks relating to Jordan, in either
direction, could
affect the banks' ratings. Material deterioration in asset
quality could have a
negative rating impact on the banks' IDRs and VRs. Upside
potential depends
mainly on material positive developments in the local economy,
and an expansion
of growth opportunities
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS:
The banks' Support Ratings of '4' reflect the limited
probability of support
from the Jordanian sovereign due to constraints on its ability
to provide it,
although we consider willingness to provide support would be
high as both banks
are systemically important. In JIB's case, support from the
bank's main
shareholder, Al Baraka Banking Group, is possible. However, as
Fitch cannot
assess how likely it is to be available, this support has not
been factored into
the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
These ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's perception
of the Jordanian
sovereign's ability or willingness to support the banks.
The rating actions are as follows:
JIB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
BOJ
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
