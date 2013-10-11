(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 11 (Fitch) Following the announced $9.15
billion addition to
litigation reserves in the quarter, Fitch Ratings has affirmed
JPMorgan Chase &
Co.'s (JPM) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
short-term IDR at
'F1'. Fitch has also affirmed JPM's Viability Rating (VR) at
'a+', its Support
Rating at '1', and its Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
JPM's ratings affirmation reflects the strong underlying
earnings capacity of
the bank, given its dominant domestic franchise and growing
international
franchise, and progress made toward achieving compliance with
heightened capital
and liquidity requirements. While the litigation charge is
significant, and
beyond Fitch's expectations, the agency had considered possible
ranges of
mortgage-related costs in its analysis, and recognizes that
growing legal costs
are not unique to JPM. While the scope of current negotiations
is unclear, Fitch
believes the bank is striving to put the bulk of
mortgage-related matters behind
them.
Legal costs are likely to remain elevated in coming quarters,
but Fitch expects
the incremental impact to earnings will be manageable. Still,
the emergence of
material and unexpected litigation losses could alter the
agency's view,
particularly given where the firm's current capitalization
ratios compare to the
broader peer group.
Excluding the litigation charge, core operating performance was
relatively solid
during the quarter, with the exception of mortgage banking,
which was hurt by
rising interest rates and expected declines in origination
volume. Consumer
asset quality trends continued on a positive trajectory, and JPM
recognized $1.6
billion of reserve releases, largely in real estate and credit
card.
Non-interest expenses improved modestly, with headcount
reductions and
efficiency improvements.
The corporate and investment bank's results reflected a
seasonally slower
quarter, but results outperformed Fitch's expectations. Income
was up year over
year due to stronger debt and equity underwriting fees and
strides made in
improving the firm's market position in equities. Average
Value-at-Risk (VaR)
was down meaningfully from the third quarter of 2012 (3Q'12), at
$45 million.
Debt valuation adjustment (DVA) losses increased to $397 million
from losses of
$211 million a year ago.
Mortgage production had a relatively weak quarter given a
decline in origination
volumes, while mortgage servicing posted a loss due to lower
servicing revenue
and a negative MSR valuation adjustment. Still, progress has
been made in
reducing core servicing expenses. Fitch expects mortgage revenue
will remain
challenged in coming quarters, as new originations fail to
offset reductions in
refinancing volume. Real estate portfolios had a solid quarter,
due largely to
improvements in credit and a $1.25 billion reduction in
reserves.
The commercial banking and asset management segments remained
very steady
performers within JPM, with commercial loan growth of 9% and
asset under
management growth of 12% year over year.
The company reported a Basel III Tier I Common ratio of 9.3%,
which is slightly
below the 9.5% requirement, inclusive of the globally
systemically important
financial institution capital buffer. Additionally, JPM
disclosed a firm
supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) of 4.7% and a bank SLR of
4.3%, which compare
to requirements of 5.5% and 6%, respectively. Fitch considers
compliance with
leverage ratios to be manageable, and will largely be achieved
through
management actions. Furthermore, JPM disclosed that its
liquidity coverage ratio
remains in excess of 100%, based on its interpretation of the
standard.
The Stable Outlook reflects expectations for continued operating
consistency,
although Fitch believes earnings could decline from current
levels as the
interest rate environment remains challenging, regulatory costs
grow, and credit
metrics, particularly in card and the commercial bank, normalize
from
unsustainable lows. Still, offsets could be achieved from
improved performance
in mortgage banking and stronger operating efficiencies.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Going forward, Fitch believes JPM is going to be challenged to
continue to
deliver consistent earnings growth, particularly in light of the
current
regulatory environment. Higher capital charges and what remains
difficult market
conditions present a challenge for all GTUBs, which may be
encouraged to seek
more aggressive ways to generate profits that take advantage of
regulatory
loopholes. However, Fitch expects that JPM's strong global
franchise, liquidity
risk management, and product diversity mitigate some of these
concerns.
Fitch considers JPM's ratings to be particularly sensitive to
the degree and
scope of litigation risk going forward. Fitch recognizes that
the large
litigation charge taken during the quarter reflects JPM's desire
to address
outstanding legal issues. To the extent JPM enters into any
litigation
settlements, Fitch will consider whether these effectively
diminish ongoing
legal risks.
Negative rating actions could result from material asset quality
weakening which
would pressure JPM's earnings and its ability to build capital,
deterioration in
liquidity levels, material and unexpected litigation losses,
and/or failure to
sufficiently address weaknesses noted in regulatory consent
orders and the CCAR
submission process in a timely fashion. Further, significant
risk management or
operational failures that result in material losses to the firm
could also
result in a negative rating action.
Upward rating momentum for JPM is believed to be limited for the
foreseeable
future given the risk and governance issues the firm is still
addressing.
Further, its current rating level is among the highest of its
peer group and
relative to the global bank universe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The affirmations of JPM's Support Rating and SRF are based on
Fitch's view that
the probability of support from the U.S. authorities for JPM, if
required,
remains extremely high in the near term due to the bank's
systemic importance.
However, JPM's ratings do not currently receive any uplift from
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
view of the
ability or propensity of the U.S. sovereign to extend full
support to the bank's
senior creditors. There is a clear political intention to
ultimately reduce the
implicit state support for systemically important banks in
Europe and the U.S.,
as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives
aimed at
curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might
result in Fitch
revising SRFs downward in the medium term, although the timing
and degree of any
change would depend on developments with respect to specific
jurisdictions.
Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been
supported in full,
but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the
implementation of
creditor 'bail-in' is starting to make it look more feasible for
taxpayers and
creditors to share the burden of supporting large, complex
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by JPM and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from JPM's or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles. Their
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of JPM or its bank
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
JPM's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. It has
modest double
leverage of 105.6% at year-end 2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of JPM's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA and therefore IDRs and VRs
are equalized
across the group. JPMorgan Securities LLC (JPMS) is a wholly
owned subsidiary
that is the firm's U.S. broker dealer and is considered core to
JPM's business.
As a result, its IDR is equalized with that of its parent JPM.
Bear Stearns
Companies, LLC and JPMorgan Clearing Corp. benefit from a parent
guarantee and
therefore their IDRs are equalized with JPM's. Collateralized
Commercial Paper
Co., LLC's short-term IDR benefits from JPMS's guarantee of the
amounts payable
by the repo seller, JPMCC, and as result its short-term IDR is
equalized with
that of JPMS. Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC's
short-term IDR is
based on the repo seller, JPMS's short-term IDR.
JPM is a leading global trading and universal bank with $2.5
trillion in total
assets and $12.6 billion of net income for the nine months ended
Sept. 30, 2013.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+;
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked deposits at 'AAemr';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Chase Bank USA, N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at `F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
JPMorgan Bank & Trust Company, National Association
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at `F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Dearborn
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Bear Stearns Companies LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr'.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
JPMorgan Clearing Corp (formerly Bear Stearns Securities Corp)
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Bank One Capital Trust III
Chase Capital II
Chase Capital III
Chase Capital VI
First Chicago NBD Capital I
JPMorgan Chase Capital XIII, XXI, and XXIII
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Bank One Corp
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A'.
JP Morgan & Co., Inc.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A'.
Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. of New York
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+'.
NBD Bank, N.A. (MI)
--Long-term subordinated at to 'A'.
Providian National Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
Washington Mutual Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper Co., LLC
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
