NEW YORK, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JPMorgan
Chase & Co.'s
(JPM) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Fitch has also affirmed JPM's viability rating (VR) at 'a+', its
support rating
at '1', and its support rating floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review
of support for
banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the
Global Trading and
Universal Banks, which comprise 12 large and globally active
banking groups.
Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance. Earnings
pressure in
securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory risks
present in the
GTUBs are offset by stronger balance sheets as capitalisation
and liquidity
remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in most
economies, which
should contribute to a more balanced operating environment, but
the operating
environment is likely to remain challenging in 2014.
Today's rating actions assume that JPM will perform adequately
under the CCAR
stress test, though Fitch has no visibility into any potential
qualitative
rejections for JPM, or any of the other 29 banks subject to
regulatory stress
testing. Although a qualitative rejection of a capital plan
request under CCAR
would be viewed negatively, it is not expected to have any
rating implications
for JPM.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
JPM's ratings affirmation reflects the strong underlying
earnings capacity of
the bank, given its dominant domestic franchise and growing
international
franchise, and progress made toward achieving compliance with
heightened capital
and liquidity requirements. The affirmation also reflects the
firm's strong
funding flexibility, given its deposit raising capabilities and
uninterrupted
access to the global capital markets through an economic cycle.
JPM's Basel III tier 1 common equity ratio improved from an
estimated 8.7% at
year-end 2012 to 9.5% at year-end 2013, which is in-line with
management's
target but lower than the peer average. Capital improvements
have been supported
by growth in retained earnings and modest reductions in
risk-weighted assets,
due largely to non-core portfolio run-off. Management is
targeting a ratio of
10% by the end of 2014 and 10%-10.5% longer-term, which Fitch
believes is
prudent, given the 9.5% minimum requirement. Fitch believes JPM
is well
positioned to maintain compliance with Basel III capital
requirements, even with
its higher G-SIFI loss absorbing buffer, given the superior
earnings capacity of
the bank.
Fitch believes progress on compliance with the supplementary
leverage ratio
(SLR) will extend into 2015, as certain structural adjustments
are required for
the bank to reach a ratio of 6%. JPM converted some intercompany
debt into
equity during the fourth quarter, which contributed to a 40
basis point increase
in the bank's SLR, to 4.7% at year-end. However, the conversion
yielded an
increase in the firm's double leverage to approximately 1.17
times (x), which
Fitch believes is high, relative to historical standards.
Further increases in
double leverage would be viewed negatively. Fitch expects JPM to
achieve full
compliance with all regulatory requirements, well ahead of
required
implementation, which for SLR is 2018.
The bank's liquidity profile remains sound, with $522 billion of
high quality
liquid assets at Dec. 31, 2013, up from $341 billion a year
earlier. Fitch
believes the growth was largely driven by JPM's efforts to
accelerate compliance
with the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which has been
achieved. Additionally,
clarity regarding the direction of the net stable funding ratio
(NSFR) was
released in a consultative document in January, and JPM believes
it is currently
compliant with the requirements, which Fitch views favorably.
Earnings performance has been highly resilient, particularly on
a relative
basis, as the company remained profitable throughout the
financial crisis and
continued to post relatively solid returns despite the
recognition of over $11.1
billion of legal expenses in 2013. This is a testament to the
company's broad
and diverse franchise. The firm had another strong year on a
core basis in 2013.
Fitch estimates that pre-tax earnings were essentially flat, on
an adjusted
basis, as weaker mortgage performance was offset by reduced
provision expenses
and stronger asset management revenue. Core operating expenses
remained
relatively flat, with efficiency measures funding higher costs
associated with
the control agenda.
JPM made significant progress settling a variety of outstanding
litigation
during 2013 and early 2014, which Fitch views as a positive step
in moving
beyond the headline issues stemming from the financial crisis.
Legal costs are
likely to remain elevated in coming quarters, but Fitch expects
the incremental
impact to earnings will be manageable. Still, the emergence of
material and
unexpected litigation losses could alter the agency's view,
particularly given
where the firm's current capitalization ratios compare to the
broader peer
group.
The Stable Outlook reflects expectations for continued operating
consistency,
although Fitch believes credit costs will become a growing
headwind, as asset
quality metrics rise from historical lows, and earnings are
likely to continue
to be challenged by relatively low interest rates. A continued
focus on
operational improvements is expected to offset the impact to
some extent.
Investment banking results will remain dependent upon market
conditions, but
JPM's strong market position and diverse product offering should
yield
peer-superior performance.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Going forward, Fitch believes JPM is going to be challenged to
deliver earnings
growth, particularly in light of the current regulatory
environment. Higher
capital charges and what remains difficult market conditions
present a challenge
for all GTUBs, which may be encouraged to seek more aggressive
ways to generate
profits that take advantage of regulatory changes. However,
Fitch expects that
JPM's strong global franchise, liquidity risk management, and
product diversity
mitigate some of these concerns.
Negative rating actions could result from reputational damage
that impacts the
firms market position and/or material asset quality weakening
which pressures
JPM's earnings and its ability to build capital, deterioration
in liquidity
levels, material and unexpected litigation losses, and/or
failure to
sufficiently address weaknesses noted in regulatory consent
orders and internal
reviews following material losses in the chief investment
office. Further,
significant risk management or operational failures that result
in material
losses to the firm could also result in a negative rating
action.
Fitch considers JPM's ratings to be particularly sensitive to
the degree and
scope of litigation risk going forward. Fitch recognizes that
the large
litigation charge taken during the third quarter of 2013
reflects JPM's desire
to address outstanding legal issues, related largely to
mortgage. To the extent
JPM enters into any new and material litigation settlements,
Fitch will consider
whether these effectively diminish ongoing legal risks.
Upward rating momentum for JPM is believed to be limited for the
foreseeable
future given that its current rating level is among the highest
of its peer
group and of the global bank universe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
JPM's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's
expectation that there remains an extremely high probability of
support from the
U.S. government ('AAA'/Outlook Stable) if required. This
expectation reflects
the U.S.'s extremely high ability to support its banks
especially given its
strong financial flexibility, though propensity is becoming less
certain.
Specific to JPM, Fitch's view of support likelihood is based
mostly on its
systemic importance in the U.S., its global interconnectedness
given its size
and operations in global capital markets, significant deposit
market share and
its position as a key provider of financial services to the U.S.
economy. JPM's
IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support because
JPM's VR is
above its SRF.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
G-SIFIs in the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd Frank Act (DFA)
and progress
regulators have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation
Authority (OLA).
The FDIC has proposed its single point of entry (SPOE) strategy
and further
initiatives are demonstrating the U.S. government's progress to
eliminate state
support for U.S. banks going forward, which increases the
likelihood of senior
debt losses if its banks run afoul of solvency assessments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in finalizing the
SPOE strategy
and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on
the G-SIFIs,
including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's
assessment of
continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied
upon the
feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into
law (when DFA
passed). Hurdles that remain include the resolution of how
cross-border
derivative acceleration/termination provisions are handled and
that there is
sufficient contingent capital at the holding company to
recapitalize without
requiring government assistance.
Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to
ensure sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term, but
regardless of its
finalization Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory progress
continues to be
made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects to
revise JPM's
Support Rating to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor' within the next
one to two
years, likely to be some point in late 2014 or 1H15.
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean no change to
JPM's Long-term IDR
and debt ratings because JPM's viability rating is above the
SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by JPM and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from JPM's or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles. Their
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of JPM or its bank
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
JPM's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
The ratings of long and short-term deposits issued by JPM and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in JPM's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
JPM's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Common equity double leverage rose in late 2013 as the firm
converted certain
intercompany debt into equity during the fourth quarter to boost
the bank's SLR
ratio. Double leverage is at the high-end of the peer group, at
1.17x at Dec.
31, 2013. Fitch would view further increases in double leverage
negatively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of JPM's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA and therefore IDRs and VRs
are equalized
across the group. JPMorgan Securities LLC (JPMS) is a wholly
owned subsidiary
that is the firm's U.S. broker dealer and is considered core to
JPM's business.
As a result its IDR is equalized with that of its parent JPM.
Bear Stearns
Companies, LLC and JPMorgan Clearing Corp. benefit from a parent
guarantee and
therefore their IDRs are equalized with JPM's. Collateralized
Commercial Paper
Co., LLC's short-term IDR benefits from JPMS's guarantee of the
amounts payable
by the repo seller, JPMCC, and as result its short-term IDR is
equalized with
that of JPMS. Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC's
short-term IDR is
based on the repo seller, JPMS's ST IDR.
JPM is a leading global trading and universal bank with $2.4
trillion in total
assets and $17.9 billion of net income for the year ended Dec.
31, 2013.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Senior shelf at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked deposits at 'AA-emr';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Chase Bank USA, N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
JPMorgan Bank & Trust Company, National Association
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Dearborn
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Bear Stearns Companies LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr'.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
JPMorgan Clearing Corp (formerly Bear Stearns Securities Corp)
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Bank One Capital Trust III
Chase Capital II
Chase Capital III
Chase Capital VI
First Chicago NBD Capital I
JPMorgan Chase Capital XIII, XXI, and XXIII
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Bank One Corp
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A'.
JP Morgan & Co., Inc.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A'.
Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. of New York
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+'.
NBD Bank, N.A. (MI)
--Long-term subordinated at 'A'.
Providian National Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
Washington Mutual Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper Co., LLC
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
