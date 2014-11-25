(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s
(JPM) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Fitch has also affirmed JPM's viability rating (VR) at 'a+', its
support rating
at '1', and its support rating floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances with continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
JPM's ratings affirmation reflects the strong underlying
earnings capacity of
the bank, given its dominant domestic franchise and growing
international
franchise, and significant progress made toward achieving
compliance with
heightened capital and liquidity requirements. The affirmation
also reflects the
firm's strong funding flexibility, given its deposit raising
capabilities and
uninterrupted access to the global capital markets through an
economic cycle.
JPM's Basel III tier 1 common equity ratio reached 10.1% at
Sept. 30, 2014,
which was slightly above management's year-end target but lower
than the peer
average. Capital improvements have been supported largely by
growth in retained
earnings. Management is targeting a ratio of 10%-10.5%
longer-term, which Fitch
believes is prudent, although the target could evolve as further
clarity emerges
surrounding regulatory requirements. Still, Fitch believes JPM
is well
positioned to maintain compliance with Basel III capital
requirements, even with
its higher G-SIFI loss absorbing buffer, given the superior
earnings capacity of
the bank.
Fitch believes JPM has made meaningful progress on compliance
with the
supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) in 2014 and further
improvement is expected
in 2015. The firm gained compliance with the SLR in 3Q'14,
reaching 5.5%, but
the bank remains 30 basis points shy of the 6% requirement. In
2013, progress on
the SLR came partially at the cost of an increase in the firm's
double leverage,
as the firm converted intercompany debt into equity. Double
leverage increased
to 1.17 times (x) at year-end 2013, which Fitch viewed as high,
relative to
historical standards, but double leverage declined to 1.11x at
June 30, 2014,
due to the net issuance of $7.3 billion in perpetual preferred
stock in the
first half of the year. Fitch expects JPM to achieve full
compliance with all
regulatory requirements, well ahead of required implementation,
which for SLR is
2018.
The bank's liquidity profile remains sound, with $572 billion of
high quality
liquid assets at Sept. 30, 2014, up from $538 billion a year
earlier. JPM is in
compliance with the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), although its
buffer, of
about 20%, is more modest following publication of the U.S.
final rules, due to
higher outflow assumptions across certain categories and a
reference to peak
outflows rather than cumulative outflows. JPM also believes it
is in compliance
with the net stable funding ratio (NSFR), which Fitch views
favorably.
Earnings performance remains highly resilient, particularly on a
relative basis,
as the company remained profitable throughout the financial
crisis and continues
to post relatively solid returns despite the recognition of
periodic legal
expenses and continued investment in the control agenda. This is
a testament to
the company's broad and diverse franchise. Fitch estimates that
adjusted pre-tax
earnings were down about 4.3% through the first nine months of
2014,
year-over-year, given weaker mortgage performance, a challenged
debt capital
markets environment, and an increase in loan loss provisions.
That said, JPM
continues to exhibit strong core loan growth, prudent operating
expense
controls, and solid contributions from card, commercial banking,
and asset
management.
JPM made significant progress settling a variety of outstanding
litigation
during 2013 and early 2014, but several investigations remain
open, including
those related to foreign exchange, for which JPM set aside legal
reserves in
3Q'14. Legal costs are likely to remain elevated in coming
quarters, but Fitch
expects the incremental impact to earnings will be manageable.
The emergence of
material and unexpected litigation losses could alter the
agency's view,
particularly given where the firm's current capitalization
ratios compare to the
broader peer group.
The Stable Outlook reflects expectations for continued operating
consistency,
although Fitch believes credit costs will remain a headwind, as
recent loan
vintages season and asset quality metrics rise from historical
lows, and
earnings are likely to continue to be challenged by relatively
low interest
rates. A continued focus on operational improvements is expected
to offset the
impact to some extent, although JPM is expected to continue to
incur costs
associated with its control agenda. Investment banking results
will remain
dependent upon market conditions, but JPM's strong market
position and diverse
product offering should yield peer-superior performance.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Going forward, Fitch believes JPM is going to be challenged to
deliver earnings
growth, particularly in light of the current regulatory
environment. Higher
capital charges and what remains difficult market conditions
present a challenge
for all GTUBs, which may be encouraged to seek more aggressive
ways to generate
profits that take advantage of regulatory changes. However,
Fitch expects that
JPM's strong global franchise, liquidity risk management, and
product diversity
mitigate some of these concerns.
Negative rating actions could result from reputational damage
that impacts the
firms market position and/or material asset quality weakening
which pressures
JPM's earnings and its ability to build capital, deterioration
in liquidity
levels, material and unexpected litigation losses, and/or
failure to
sufficiently address weaknesses noted in regulatory consent
orders and internal
reviews following material losses in the chief investment
office. Further,
significant risk management or operational failures that result
in material
losses to the firm could also result in a negative rating
action.
Fitch considers JPM's ratings to be particularly sensitive to
the degree and
scope of litigation risk going forward. Fitch recognizes that
the large
litigation charge taken during the third quarter of 2013
reflects JPM's desire
to address outstanding legal issues. To the extent JPM enters
into any new and
material litigation settlements, Fitch will consider whether
these effectively
diminish ongoing legal risks.
Upward rating momentum for JPM is believed to be limited for the
foreseeable
future given that its current rating level is among the highest
of its peer
group and of the global bank universe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
JPM's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's
expectation that there remains an extremely high probability of
support from the
U.S. government ('AAA'/Outlook Stable) if required. This
expectation reflects
the U.S.'s extremely high ability to support its banks
especially given its
strong financial flexibility, though propensity is becoming less
certain.
Specific to JPM, Fitch's view of support likelihood is based
mostly on its
systemic importance in the U.S., its global interconnectedness
given its size
and operations in global capital markets, significant deposit
market share and
its position as a key provider of financial services to the U.S.
economy. JPM's
IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support because
JPM's VR is
above its SRF.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
G-SIFIs in the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd Frank Act (DFA)
and progress
regulators have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation
Authority (OLA).
The FDIC has proposed its single point of entry (SPOE) strategy
and further
initiatives are demonstrating the U.S. government's progress to
eliminate state
support for U.S. banks going forward, which increases the
likelihood of senior
debt losses if its banks run afoul of solvency assessments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in finalizing the
SPOE strategy
and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on
the G-SIFIs,
including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's
assessment of
continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied
upon the
feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into
law (when DFA
passed). A key hurdle that remains is whether sufficient
contingent capital
exists at the holding company to recapitalize without requiring
government
assistance.
Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to
ensure sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term, but
regardless of its
finalization Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory progress
continues to be
made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects to
revise JPM's SR
to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor' likely during the first half of
2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by JPM and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from JPM's or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles. Their
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of JPM or its bank
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
JPM's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
The ratings of long and short-term deposits issued by JPM and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in JPM's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY AND
OPERATING SUBSIDIARY
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
This may result
in a possible downgrade of JPM's holding company rating, an
upgrade of operating
company ratings, or no changes to ratings if Fitch's views the
long-term debt
requirement assigned to JPM as providing an insufficient amount
of bail-in
capital at the operating company level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of JPM's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA and therefore IDRs and VRs
are equalized
across the group. JPMorgan Securities LLC (JPMS) is a wholly
owned subsidiary
that is the firm's U.S. broker dealer and is considered core to
JPM's business.
As a result its IDR is equalized with that of its parent JPM.
Bear Stearns
Companies, LLC and JPMorgan Clearing Corp. benefit from a parent
guarantee and
therefore their IDRs are equalized with JPM's. Collateralized
Commercial Paper
Co., LLC's short-term IDR benefits from JPMS's guarantee of the
amounts payable
by the repo seller, JPMCC, and as result its short-term IDR is
equalized with
that of JPMS. Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC's
short-term IDR is
based on the repo seller, JPMS's ST IDR.
JPM is a leading global trading and universal bank with $2.5
trillion in total
assets and $16.8 billion of net income for the nine months ended
Sept. 30, 2014.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Senior shelf at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked deposits at 'AA-emr';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Chase Bank USA, N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
JPMorgan Bank & Trust Company, National Association
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Dearborn
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Bear Stearns Companies LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr'.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
JPMorgan Clearing Corp (formerly Bear Stearns Securities Corp)
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Bank One Capital Trust III
Chase Capital II
Chase Capital III
Chase Capital VI
First Chicago NBD Capital I
JPMorgan Chase Capital XIII, XXI, and XXIII
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Bank One Corp
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A'.
JP Morgan & Co., Inc.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A'.
Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. of New York
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+'.
NBD Bank, N.A. (MI)
--Long-term subordinated at 'A'.
Washington Mutual Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper Co., LLC
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
