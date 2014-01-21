(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based JSIC GEFESTa€™s (GEFEST) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at a€˜B+a€™ and National IFS rating at 'A(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GEFEST expects to report RUB22m of net income in 2013 mainly due to an improved
underwriting result, following a small net loss of RUB7m in 2012. The insurera€™s
full-year projections are supported by actual 9M13 results. The insurera€™s
combined ratio is expected to improve to 100% in 2013 from 105% in 2012 due to
tightened control of expenses. This was essential for the maintenance of the
positive underwriting result in 2010-2012, but was only completed with some
delay in 2013.
Based on its own assessment, Fitch believes that GEFESTa€™s risk-adjusted capital
position is strong relative to net business volumes, particularly taking into
account the limited historical volatility of the loss ratio. At the same time,
Fitch believes that GEFESTa€™s exposure to investment-related risks creates
pressure on capital adequacy due to significant low rated or affiliated
investments. Conservative treatment of the affiliated investment in the
risk-adjusted analysis indicates that GEFEST still has a strong capital position
relative to its rating.
GEFESTa€™s liquidity has been contracting since 2011 with the ratio of liquid
assets to net technical reserves falling to 75% at end-9M13 (or 60% with the
short-term debt deducted from the liquid assets) from 83% at end-2012 and 96% at
end-2011. This is due to the increasing weight of short-term lines of business,
primarily motor insurance, and other one-off factors, including a large dividend
distribution in 2011 and sizeable premiums refunds under some construction
insurance contracts in 2012 due to the dropped financing by project owners.
Fitch understands that the weakened liquidity position triggered RUB100m
borrowing in 4Q12 to raise liquid assets/technical reserves ratio for regulatory
purposes. GEFEST expects that the liquidity position should gradually recover as
dividend payments have reduced and premium refunds should also return to normal
levels. Fitch believes that healthier liquidity will be also dependent on a
stronger underwriting result.
The financial leverage ratio was low at 11% at end-3Q13. Fitch considers that
GEFESTa€™s negative operating cash flow trend is unlikely to revert in the near
term, thus making removal of debt from the balance sheet a challenging task for
the insurer solely from retained earnings. A mitigating factor is that the
affiliated nature of GEFESTa€™s creditors suggests there may be relatively
favourable refinancing options available to the company.
Fitch views GEFESTa€™s investment portfolio as of moderate credit quality. The
insurer held 49% of its investments or 34% of its equity in the form of cash or
bank deposits with a small unrated affiliated bank at end-3Q13 (end-2012: 27%
and 20%, respectively). Positively, GEFESTa€™s investment strategy remains
conservative and focused on bank instruments, which accounted for 88% of the
portfolio at end-3Q13 (79% at end-2012). The insurera€™s appetite for investments
in precious metals has reduced to 6% from 17% in the same period. Fitch
anticipates that GEFEST will continue to be conservative in its choice of
investment instruments.
GEFEST has retained a strong level of underwriting expertise in local
construction insurance, but the influence of this factor has weakened, as
government-financed construction projects are increasingly concentrated with few
leading insurers. In Fitcha€™s view, GEFEST currently demonstrates resilience to
this trend, but its long-term ability to withstand competitive pressure is
uncertain. Given GEFESTa€™s track record, Fitch does not expect that the insurer
will pursue a speculative pricing strategy to maintain its market share.
RATING SENSITIVITES
The insurera€™s ability to improve its liquidity ratio to 80% (with the sum of the
short-term debt deducted from the liquid assets) and maintain underwriting
profitability at a positive level would be considered as a trigger for an
upgrade.
Conversely, Fitch would consider any prolonged negative underwriting performance
(a combined ratio over 105% for a number of years) as a trigger for a downgrade.
In addition, Fitch would view loss of underwriting expertise as a trigger for
negative rating actions.