(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jupiter
India Select
SICAV's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by
Jupiter Asset
Management Limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the quality of the lead portfolio
manager, the
stability of the investment process, the close contact with and
knowledge of the
investment universe and the adequate, fundamental, research.
Fitch highlights
the emphasis the fund manager places on the quality of
management and governance
at invested companies.
FUND PROFILE
Jupiter India Select SICAV is a long-only Indian equities fund
with USD152m of
assets as of end-July 2013.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The investment approach is based on the bottom-up selection of
around 60-80
stocks without regard to index weighting. As a long-term
shareholder, the fund
invests in companies that offer growth at a reasonable price and
demonstrate
solid corporate governance and sound management. The investment
process
emphasises proprietary fundamental research and intimate
knowledge of the
investible universe.
RESOURCES
The fund is managed by Avinash Vazirani (19 years' South Asian
equity investment
experience; six years' tenure) supported by one junior portfolio
manager. In
line with Jupiter's investment culture, the portfolio managers
are both highly
accountable and benefit from significant leeway in portfolio
construction.
Independent functions and committees provide effective risk and
performance
oversight.
TRACK RECORD
The fund has outperformed the Lipper Category "Equity India" and
its benchmark,
MSCI India TR USD, since inception. It has a Lipper Leader score
for consistent
return of four over five years (Luxembourg) as of July 2013.
Notwithstanding the
fund's longer-term out-performance, it has suffered in recent
years: year to
date it lags both peers and the index and its three-year Lipper
leader score for
consistent return was three.
FUND MANAGER
Jupiter is a listed, UK, retail-focused asset manager, managing
GBP29bn at June
2013 of which GBP22.8bn (over 75%) was invested in 58 mutual
funds and
employing 453 people.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals
may cause a
lower rating. The long-term performance of this fund is strong,
consistent with
its longer-term investment horizon. However, performance in 2013
to date has
been weak. A continuation of this level of performance over a
prolonged period
may lead Fitch to downgrade the rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in at:
here
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
John Cahill, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1453
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
