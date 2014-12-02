(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/BOGOTA, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Kaiser Foundation Health
Plan, Inc. (KFHP)
and its subsidiaries at 'A+' (see full rating list at the end of
this release).
The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Position and Size/Scale: Fitch believes that Kaiser
Foundation Health
Plan Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively KFHP) maintain
'medium-sized'
market position and size/scale characteristics. The IFS ratings
of health
insurers with these characteristics are typically in the 'BBB'
to 'A' IFS rating
categories. Key factors underlying KFHP's 'medium-sized'
categorization are the
company's leading market share in the California health
insurance market, very
large size and scale benefits, and geographically concentrated
membership in
California from which the company generates roughly 75% of its
total premiums.
Capitalization and Leverage: Fitch views KFHP's capitalization
and leverage
profile to be consistent with the 'A' IFS rating category. The
company's
current debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio and financial leverage
ratio (FLR) of
1.2x and 23%, respectively, are stronger than Fitch's median 'A'
rating category
guidelines. However, Fitch believes that hospital and clinic
construction and
capital maintenance capital needs associated with KFHP's
vertically integrated
business model can generate high financing needs. As a result,
Fitch's current
ratings incorporate FLRs as high as 40%. Fitch also notes that
the company has
significant pension and other retirement benefit obligations
that are
underfunded or unfunded, and whose balance sheet valuations are
subject to
discount rates tied to market interest rates.
Financial Performance and Earnings: Fitch believes that KFHP's
financial
performance and earnings profile is consistent with that
expected at the 'AA'
IFS rating category. The company's EBITDA-to-revenue and
annualized net return
on average capital ratios were 11.0% and 13.2%, respectively,
for the first nine
months of 2014 and averaged 8.4% and 11.6% from 2011-2013.
Fitch believes that
KFHP's strong earnings profile reflects efficiencies from the
company's vertical
business model which enhances KFHP's ability to manage medical
costs.
Debt Service Capabilities/Financial Flexibility: Fitch considers
KFHP's
debt-service and financial flexibility characteristics
supportive of 'AA'
category IFS ratings. The company consistently generates very
strong
EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios in the 20x-30x. KFHP
maintains liquid
assets that Fitch estimates were equal to 1.1x potential
liquidity needs
generated by the put-able nature of certain of the company's
debt obligations at
Sept. 30, 2014. Additionally, KFHP's maintains access to $1.5
billion under a
bank credit facility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
The primary factors preventing KFHP's IFS rating from reaching
the 'AA'
category, is the company's geographic concentration in
California and potential
capital requirements, and thus high financial leverage targets,
derived from its
integrated business model.
Key rating triggers that could overcome these constraints and
lead to an upgrade
of KFHP's and its subsidiaries' IFS ratings include:
--Measured and profitable growth in member enrollment in markets
outside the
organization's key California market that diversifies the
organization's revenue
and earnings base. Given the large size of the organization's
California-based
membership, Fitch believes that such growth would take a
comparatively long time
to emerge;
--Lower financial leverage ratio targets demonstrated by
sustained declines in
the organization's run-rate FLR and debt-to-EBITDA ratios to
approximately 25%
and 1.5x, respectively;
--Meaningful reductions in the Dec. 31, 2013 underfunded status
of the
organization's pension plans;
--Continued on-going favorable financial performance trends
demonstrated by
EBITDA-based margins approximating 8.5% ;
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of KFHP's and
its
subsidiaries' ratings include:
--Sustained FLRs and debt-to-EBITDA ratios greater than 40% and
2.2x,
respectively;
--Material mandatory pension plan funding requirements;
--Deteriorating run-rate financial performance evidenced by
EBITDA-based margins
and absolute levels of EBITDA approximating 5%;
--Material reductions in liquid assets supporting the put-able
components of the
organization's capital structure.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado;
Kaiser Permanente Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst (Insurance)
Brad Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Jeff Mohrenweiser, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014);
--'Health and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors Special
Report' (Aug.
28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) (Sector Credit Factors)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.