FRANKFURT/MOSCOW/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Kaluga
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB',
with Stable
Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The
agency has also
affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)'
with Stable
Outlook. Kaluga's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds
(ISIN
RU000A0JRHN7) of RUB2.5bn have also been affirmed at 'BB' and
'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the administration's efficient and
proactive
management, the region's rapid economic development and sound
budgetary
performance. The ratings also factor in increasing pressure on
operating
expenditure and contingent risk stemming from the liabilities of
public sector
entities (PSEs), although the maturity profile of these
liabilities is
long-term.
Fitch expects Kaluga will continue to demonstrate sound
operating performance,
supported by further expansion of its tax base. The agency
expects the full-year
operating balance will stabilise at about 10%-12% of operating
revenue in
2013-2015, down slightly from an average of 15.4% during
2010-2012. This is due
to increasing operating expenditure pressure as a result of
national government
decisions to increase public sector salaries and reduce
transfers from the
federal budget.
The regional administration is focussed on local economic
development and on
expanding the tax base. Kaluga has been successful in attracting
foreign
investments, promoting industrial production and innovation.
These policies have
allowed the local economy to grow at a cumulative 32.8% in
2010-2012, well above
the 12.7% for the Russian Federation.
The region actively uses PSEs to finance local investment
projects. It
established The Development Corporation of Kaluga Region, which
at end-2012
borrowed RUB6.4bn to finance the development of regional
industrial zones. Two
other regional public companies incurred a combined RUB1.3bn
debt in early 2013
to finance various investment projects. The region provides
subsidies to cover
the principal and interest on the debt of these PSEs.
Consequently, Fitch
considers the liabilities of those PSEs as the region's direct
risk.
Fitch expects Kaluga's direct risk to reach RUB22.3bn in 2013
which corresponds
to 63% of expected full-year current revenue, up from 56.5% in
2012. The agency
expects that debt will increase in absolute amount, driven by
expected RUB3.3bn
and RUB2.3bn deficits in 2014 and 2015 respectively. However,
expected fast
growth of operating revenue should lead to the debt burden
stabilising at 63% in
2014, before easing to 60% in 2015-2016.
Kaluga is not exposed to high immediate refinancing risk as it
has only RUB672m
(about 3% of direct risk) due in November and December this
year. However, the
region will need to repay 80% of direct risk (RUB18.4bn) in
2014-2016, mostly
bonds, bank loans and loans from the federal budget. Fitch
expects the region
will refinance the maturing liabilities with new bank loans.
PSEs' liabilities
have a long-term maturity profile till 2022.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A continuous sound operating performance with operating margins
of 12%-14%,
underpinned by economic growth, and maintaining debt coverage in
line with the
region's average debt maturity, would lead to an upgrade.
Widening of the deficit before debt variation leading to direct
risk increase
above 75% of current revenue and/or deterioration in debt
coverage beyond 10
years (2012: 4.8 years) would lead to a downgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Russia has an evolving institutional framework with a system
of
intergovernmental relations between federal, regional and local
governments
still under development. However, Fitch expects Kaluga will
continue to receive
a steady flow of transfers from the federation
- Russia's economy will continue to demonstrate modest economic
growth. Fitch
does not expect dramatic external macroeconomic shocks
- The federal government's budgetary performance will remain
sound, which will
support Kaluga
- Kaluga will continue to have fair access to domestic financial
markets to
enable it to refinance maturing debt
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Director
+7 495 956 70 64
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.