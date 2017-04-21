(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhstan's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB' with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Kazakhstan's senior unsecured
foreign-currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The Short-Term Foreign-
and
Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F2'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kazakhstan's IDRs balance strong public and external balance
sheets, underpinned
by large government savings and a substantial sovereign net
foreign asset
position, against high commodity dependence, a weak banking
sector, weak
governance indicators and a volatile macroeconomic performance
compared with
'BBB' peers. The economy's gradual adjustment to the large oil
price shock of
recent years is continuing, facilitated by exchange rate
flexibility, monetary
policy reforms, restructuring of the banking sector and fiscal
stimulus.
The IMF-defined general government deficit is forecast to widen
to 7.7% of GDP
in 2017 from an estimated 5.0% in 2016, due to the
recapitalisation (at an
estimated one-off cost of 4.2% of GDP to the budget) of the
country's largest
bank, Kazkommertsbank (CC/Rating Watch Evolving, KKB). The
recapitalisation is
part of a process that should see KKB acquired by the
second-largest bank, Halyk
Bank (B/Rating Watch Negative). The authorities intend to narrow
the budget
deficit in 2018-2019 by ending the Nurly Zhol stimulus programme
and reforming
the tax code. Fitch expects deficit reduction to be supported by
higher oil
prices, and assumes no additional recapitalisation costs after
2017.
The state's fiscal balance sheet is very strong, reflecting
assets in the
National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NFRK) of 45.8% of
GDP at end-2016.
Net government debt at end 2016 was -22.3% of GDP compared with
a peer median of
33.1%. The NFRK will be used to partly finance the higher
deficit in 2017, but
Fitch expects its assets to remain above 30% of GDP over the
forecast period. A
new fiscal rule was introduced in December 2016 to reduce
guaranteed transfers
from the NFRK to the state budget from 2018.
Commodity dependence is high (oil exports account for around
half of current
account receipts) and lower oil prices have pushed the current
account deficit
to 6.4% of GDP in 2016 (BBB median: -1.8%). Non-oil exports have
not yet
benefited from exchange rate depreciation given economic
weakness in the main
trading partners. External prospects are better for 2017 and
2018 due to an
expected oil price recovery, but high FDI-related imports and
income outflows
will keep the current account in deficit over the forecast
horizon. Fitch
expects the deficit to be fully financed by FDI, which will
remain strong as the
USD37 billion Tengiz oil field expansion starts next year.
External balance sheet metrics are very strong. The sovereign is
a net external
creditor (58.8% of GDP at end-2016 versus a BBB median of 2.9%)
thanks to
foreign assets of the NFRK and large FX reserves, accounting for
around 18
months of current account payments. Net external debt of 22.9%
of GDP at
end-2016 is higher than the peer median of 0.5%, but mostly
reflects FDI-related
indebtedness in the energy sector; 63% of private sector gross
external debt was
intercompany debt at end-2016. Fitch estimates that net external
debt will peak
at end-2017 before declining to below 20% of GDP at end-2018 due
to robust FDI
and lower current account deficits. Given the low share of
short-term external
debt, Fitch's liquidity ratio is also very comfortable, above
300% at end-2016
(peer median 154.7%).
Macro-financial risks have receded. The inflation targeting
regime established
in 2015 is gaining credibility. Inflation has fallen to within
the 6%-8% target
range, standing at 7.7% in March 2017, after overshooting in
2016 (8.5% at
end-year), and the NBK intends to further strengthen its
monetary policy
framework. It has not intervened in the exchange rate market
since September
2016, and the tenge slightly appreciated during the year.
Deposit dollarisation,
although still higher than the 'BBB' median at 54.6% at
end-2016, is also
declining, illustrating improved confidence in the currency.
The banking sector is very weak, with a Fitch-defined Bank
System Indicator of
'b'. The authorities appear committed to financial sector
restructuring, as
illustrated by the support to KKB and the intention to hold an
asset quality
review in 2018. At 6.7% of gross loans, official NPLs are
moderate, but may
significantly underestimate lightly provisioned restructured or
distressed loans
on most banks' balance sheets. Further recapitalisation needs
may appear in the
coming years, but Fitch would expect them to be manageable
compared to the
sovereign's assets.
The economy continued adjusting to the 2015 exchange rate
devaluation and lower
oil revenues throughout 2016. Real GDP growth was 1.0% last year
after 1.2% in
2015, supported by the government's countercyclical stimulus
programme. Fitch
expects real GDP growth to pick up to 2.2% in 2017 as oil output
increases (the
Kashagan oil field has restarted operations), FDI remains strong
and the
stimulus programme continues. However, even if rising oil output
and
energy-related FDI imply more favourable medium-term economic
prospects,
continued commodity dependence means macroeconomic volatility is
likely to be
higher than 'BBB' peers over the forecast horizon.
Debt tolerance is compromised by weaker governance indicators,
as measured by
the World Bank. Constitutional amendments approved in March 2017
meant to hand
over some of the president's wide-ranging powers to the
government and
parliament are unlikely to trigger a short-term improvement in
governance
indicators, in Fitch's view.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Kazakhstan a score equivalent to
a rating of
'BB+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided not to adopt the score indicated by the SRM as the
starting point for
its analysis because, in the committee's view, the migration of
the SRM output
from 'BBB-' to 'BB+' is a temporary deterioration.
Assuming an SRM output of 'BBB-', Fitch's sovereign rating
committee adjusted
the output to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO,
relative to
rated peers, as follows:
- Public finances: +1 notch, to reflect large government savings
in the NFRK
- External finances: +1 notch, to reflect high sovereign
external assets
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect the weak condition
of the banking
sector
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- A further weakening in the sovereign external balance sheet
- Materialisation of significant contingent liabilities above
those already
identified from the banking sector on the sovereign balance
sheet
- Policies that hamper fiscal consolidation or undermine
monetary policy
credibility
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A sustained recovery in external and fiscal buffers
- Steps to reduce the vulnerability of the public finances to
future oil price
shocks, for example by reducing the non-oil deficit
- A sustained recovery in the economy supported by substantial
improvements in
the business environment and governance and greater
diversification
- Substantial improvement in the performance of the banking
sector
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD52.5/b in 2017
and USD55/b in
2018
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Schwartz
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
