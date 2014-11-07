(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhstan's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB+' and
'A-' respectively. The issue ratings on Kazakhstan's senior
unsecured foreign
currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs
are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'A-' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Kazakhstan's IDRs with a Stable Outlook
reflects the
following key rating drivers:
-A strong sovereign balance sheet, underpinned by past prudent
management of the
public finances, allows Kazakhstan to absorb the impact of
falling oil prices
and a slowdown in two of its largest trading partners, Russia
and China. The
National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NFRK) contained
USD76bn at the
beginning of October 2014, or 36% of GDP. It added USD5.4bn in
January-September
and should continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace.
-National Bank policy actions so far in 2014 have highlighted
weaknesses in the
monetary policy framework and undermined confidence in the local
currency. The
authorities devalued the tenge by 19% against the US dollar in
February but
subsequently intervened heavily to support the currency. The
tenge is trading
within the National Bank's recently expanded exchange rate band,
but will likely
come under renewed pressure if either the bilateral exchange
rate with the
Russian rouble or oil prices weaken further.
-External shocks have dented confidence and growth prospects.
Fitch expects real
GDP growth to slow to around 4% per annum in 2014-2016, from 6%
in 2013.
Investment is growing but the devaluation shock and a slowdown
in credit growth
have hurt consumption growth, which has been a major driver of
the economy since
2011.
-Under Fitch's oil price assumptions Kazakhstan will continue to
record fiscal
and current account surpluses. The government's fiscal policy
response to less
favourable external conditions will likely combine higher
drawdowns from the
NFRK for targeted economic support programmes, spending
restraint and higher
borrowings. Lower oil prices than assumed by Fitch would present
downside risks
to current account and fiscal forecasts.
-Fairly high per capita income, a strong if uneven track record
of growth, and a
large natural resource endowment are structural strengths.
-Structural weaknesses include low governance scores and
underdeveloped
institutions compared with similarly rated sovereigns, according
to the World
Bank indicators.
-Commodity dependence is high. Oil and gas account for 70% of
goods exports.
Including metals and ores, commodities account for at least 90%
of exports.
-The banking system is a weakness. The system continues to
reduce its external
debt. However, efforts to rid bank balance sheets of
non-performing loans
totalling 30% of system assets have progressed slowly, and
contingent
liabilities pose a risk to the sovereign. The depreciation of
the tenge will
take a further toll on asset quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well-balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively might lead to rating action are as follows:
Positive:
-Steps to reduce the vulnerability of public finances to oil
price shocks, for
example by narrowing the non-oil fiscal deficit
-Effective restructuring of bank balance sheets
-Entrenching low and stable inflation under a more flexible
exchange rate regime
-Substantial improvements in governance and institutional
strength
Negative:
-Policy management leading to a sustained decline in sovereign
assets or reduced
economic or financial stability
-A sustained commodity price shock
-Renewed weakness in the banking sector and crystallisation of
contingent
liabilities
-A political risk event
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch assumes average oil prices of USD105/b in 2014 and
USD100/b in 2015.
-President Nursultan Nazarbayev is secure in power and largely
unchallenged, and
may run for a fifth term in the December 2016 presidential
election. Kazakhstan
has not experienced a change of leadership since independence
and the long-term
issue of succession is not settled. While Kazakhstan's ratings
factor in
below-average governance indicators, Fitch assumes that a
transfer of power
would be orderly.
-Fitch assumes broad policy continuity in the long-term
management of oil
revenues.
-Fitch's forecasts assume that the Kashagan oilfield will not
contribute
significantly to oil production before end-2016.
-Fitch assumes that Russia avoids a severe recession or systemic
economic and
financial crisis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charles Seville
Director
+1 212 908 0277
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014, and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
Country Ceilings
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
LINK:
