Nov 25

Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Condensate (Condensate)' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment.

The ratings reflect Condensate's small scale, off-taker risks and expected high debt levels. It currently does not have any debt, but plans to borrow up to USD150m for a refinery upgrade programme. We expect that after the planned debt-funded capex Condensate's gross funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage will peak at 5x in 2015 before falling below 4x when the upgrade project is complete.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

- Small Single-Site Operations

Condensate's ratings are capped in the 'B' rating category because of its small size and single site operations in north-west Kazakhstan. Its refinery has an annual refining capacity of 600,000 tons of gas condensate, which mainly produces heavy distilled liquid fuel and straight-run gas oil fraction. Its actual refining throughput in 2012 was lower due to the use of crude oil as the primary feedstock and a short-term interruption in outbound logistics at the beginning of 2012. In 2012, Condensate generated revenues of KZT32.1bn (USD251m) and EBITDA of KZT3.9bn (USD26m).

- Off-Taker Risks Remain

Condensate's high reliance on a single off-taker remains a risk as it sells its products on credit. In 2011-2012, Condensate sold almost all its finished products to Great Eastern Oil Limited (UK). At end-2012 the trade receivables from Great Eastern Oil Limited amounted to KZT5bn (USD33m), implying an average receivable collection period of 55 days. On 1 March 2013, Condensate began selling its products to Occidental Energy Logistics Ltd., also a UK-registered company, and terminated relationships with Great Eastern Oil Limited. The new sales contract with Occidental Energy Logistics Ltd. is valid for one year until 28 February 2014. From 1 March to 30 September 2013, Occidental Energy Logistics Ltd. accounted for 90% of Condensate's sales.

On 1 November 2013, the accounts receivable balance due from Occidental Energy Logistics Ltd. to Condensate reached USD60.4m, up from USD45m on 30 September 2013. We expect that Condensate's customer base will become more diversified once it starts to produce high-octane gasoline in 4Q15.

- Ambitious Upgrade Programme

Condensate plans to upgrade its refinery to produce Euro-5 quality gasoline, which entails installation of pre-fabricated US-made equipment. The upgrade would allow the company to improve profitability by increasing sales of higher value-added products and to diversify its customer base. Condensate estimates that the project will be completed in 4Q15 and will require capital investments of around USD200m, of which the company has already spent around USD30m of its own funds.

- Debt-Funded Capex

To finance the refinery upgrade Condensate plans to raise USD150m in loans from local banks and/or on the bond market. We expect that after the planned debt-funded transactions Condensate's gross FFO adjusted leverage will peak at 5x in 2015 before falling below 4x when the upgrade project is complete. FFO interest coverage will fluctuate around 3x until end-2015. These metrics imply a fairly high debt load relative to other Russian and Kazakh oil and gas peers but are, nonetheless, commensurate with the 'B' category ratings.

- Competitive Location; Rising Competition

Condensate's location in the north-west of Kazakhstan, near the Russian border and more than 500km away from the closest domestic Atyrau refinery by car (over 1,000km by railroad), will be an important competitive advantage once the company starts to produce gasoline at end-2015. The company has preliminary agreements with traders and retailers to sell all its gasoline produced after the modernisation. In our view, the main threat is a surplus of motor fuels in Kazakhstan and Russia after a number of refineries complete their modernisation programmes by 2016, which may put downward pressure on gasoline prices.

- Volatile Earnings

Condensate's refining margins (EBITDA to barrels refined) ranged from USD11/bbl in 2012 to USD24/bbl in 2011, illustrating the company's high earnings volatility exacerbated by the company's lack of its own raw material base. Refining margins in both Kazakhstan and Russia, where the company may potentially sell its gasoline, are driven by industry-specific taxes and movements of regional supply and demand. Our base case scenario is for Condensate's refining margins to average USD9-USD10/bbl over the medium term.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- A successful completion of the refinery upgrade programme in 2015. We expect that post-upgrade Condensate will generate additional revenues and margins from sales of higher value-added oil products

- Diversification of the customer base

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Failure to complete or significant delays in completion of the refinery upgrade, leading to an erosion of its financial profile

- FFO gross adjusted leverage above 4x on sustained basis

- Liquidity problems such as Condensate's failure to secure and maintain credit facilities to complete the refinery upgrade programme

LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE

Currently, Condensate does not have any debt outstanding. Its liquidity at 30 September 2013 was made up of cash balances and short-term deposits totalling KZT5.9bn (USD39m), which were mostly kept at the company's accounts with Kazakh subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia OJSC (BBB-/Stable) and Bank Centercredit (B+/Stable). For the upgrade project, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (BB-/Rating Watch On) agreed to provide Condensate with a long-term USD130m credit line. The company expects to finance its refinery upgrade project either by a bank loan or by domestic bond/ eurobond issue.

The rating actions are as follows:

JSC Condensate

Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): affirmed at 'B-', Stable Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Stable Outlook

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'B+(kaz)', Stable Outlook

Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'B-'

National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'B+(kaz)'