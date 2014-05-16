(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed KazAgroFinance's (KAF)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and removed them from Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). A Stable Outlook has been assigned. A full list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The removal of the RWN on KAF mirrors that on its parent KazAgro National
Managing Holding JSC (KazAgro, BBB/Stable, see 'Fitch Affirms KazAgro at 'BBB';
off RWN; Outlook Stable ' dated 7 May 2014 at www.fitchratings.com), which in
turn reflects the reduced risk that the share of KazAgro's market funding will
consistently overshoot 50% of the total at the expense of state funding, thereby
reducing the government's support propensity for KazAgro and, consequently, KAF.
KAF's IDRs, National Long-term and Support Ratings factor in the likelihood of
support the bank may receive, if needed, from Kazakh authorities (through
KazAgro). This is based on the track record of capital injections, the low cost
of potential support, KAF's status as a material subsidiary of KazAgro and the
significant risks of reputational and market access damage in case of KAF's
default.
At the same time, the current two-notch differential between the KAF's foreign
currency IDR and that of the Kazakh sovereign reflects (i) KAF's less prominent
policy role as a development institution and lesser importance for the country's
economy and financial system relative to other government-owned institutions in
Kazakhstan; and (ii) the company's indirect government ownership, which may in
some scenarios impact the timeliness of support. KAF's vulnerable asset quality
and growth plans also mean that its leverage may over time increase
significantly from the current low level.
For more details on KAFs rating drivers see "Fitch Affirms Development Bank of
Kazakhstan at 'BBB'; Upgrades KazAgroFinance to 'BBB-'" dated 19 November 2013
at www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
KAF's ratings are likely be move in tandem with those of the sovereign and
KazAgro.
Fitch may downgrade KAF's ratings if the agency believes that support propensity
in respect to KAF has weakened, for example, if the company's financial profile
deteriorates considerably as a result of asset quality deterioration or
increased leverage without support being made available.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-', removed from RWN,
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3', removed from RWN
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(kaz)', removed from RWN, Stable
Outlook
Support Rating: affirmed at '2', removed from RWN
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-', removed from RWN