(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Kazakhstan's
Joint Stock Company Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna's (SK)
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Long-term local
currency IDR at
'A-', National Long-term rating at 'AAA(kaz)' and Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'F2'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed SK's senior unsecured domestic bond
issues at Long-term
local currency 'A-' and a National Long-term 'AAA(kaz)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SK's ratings are equalised with those of Kazakhstan
(BBB+/A-/Stable) and reflect
100% state ownership and SK's status as an extension of the
government, in
Fitch's view. They also reflect the strategic importance of the
assets under
SK's control and the sovereign wealth fund's strong financial
position. Fitch
uses its public-sector entities rating criteria and applies a
top-down approach
in its analysis of the fund.
According to the republic's special law on sovereign wealth
funds, SK's activity
is focused on improving the sovereign wealth of the Republic of
Kazakhstan by
increasing the efficiency and value of major national companies.
SK holds 100% or majority stakes in Kazakhstan's strategic
companies operating
in key sectors of the economy such as oil and gas, electricity,
mining,
transportation and other sectors. The total consolidated assets
of the group are
equivalent to about 50% of Kazakhstan's GDP. However, Fitch
rates SK as an
entity and does not factor in its group obligations although the
government has
used SK to channel funding to shareholding companies.
Fitch considers SK's strategic importance, its control and
oversight by the
government of Republic of Kazakhstan and SK's integration within
the national
budgetary system as highly supportive of its credit quality.
Fitch considers the ability and willingness of Kazakhstan to
extend
extraordinary support, in case of need, as very high. SK has
received a
significant amount of government loans at subsidised interest
rates and equity
injections, as well as subsidised loans from the National Bank
and the National
Fund since inception in 2008. These funds were mostly passed
through to
subsidiaries as part of the implementation of SK's quasi-fiscal
and
developmental roles.
While Kazakhstan's and SK's standalone debt are low, the group's
consolidated
debt at end-2013 was KZT4trn (excluding loans from the
government), equivalent
to about 12% of 2013 GDP. The largest borrowers are exporters
with foreign
currency income streams, which reduce risks.
SK's standalone debt to third parties (excluding debt to the
state and its
subsidiaries) was KZT555bn, while cash and cash equivalents and
long-term bank
deposits were KZT622bn at end-2013.
Since 2013 SK has undergone two major transformations, which
Fitch views as
positive developments. Development Bank of Kazakhstan
(BBB/F3/Stable) and other
smaller assets were transferred from SK in 2013 to a new
national management
holding - Baiterek (BBB+/F2/Stable). This allowed SK to focus on
its objective
of increasing sovereign wealth, while Baiterek will concentrate
on developmental
projects, which by their nature may lead to financial losses.
The other
development is that SK is in the process of selling the banks it
bailed out
during the financial crisis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would result from an upgrade of
Kazakhstan. Conversely,
negative rating action on Kazakhstan or weakening of the
sovereign wealth fund's
links with the State would lead to a downgrade.
A credit analysis on JSC Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 125047
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012 and
'Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States',
dated 4 March
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
