(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazkommertsbank's
(KKB) perpetual subordinated loan participation notes (LPNs) at
'CCC'/'RR6'. The
rating action follows the affirmation of KKB's other ratings on
16 April 2013.
In February 2013 Fitch upgraded KKB's Tier 2 subordinated debt
issues to 'B-'
from 'CCC' (see "Fitch Upgrades Three CIS Banks' Subordinated
Debt on Criteria
Change" at www.fitchratings.com), but the ratings of the
perpetual subordinated
notes were unaffected by this action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
According to Fitch's criteria, the agency maintains a two-notch
difference
between KKB's Viability Rating (VR) of 'b' and the rating of the
notes due to
their deep subordination and possibility of coupon omissions.
The rating of the
notes is expected to move in tandem with KKB's VR, so that the
two-notch
difference is maintained.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Abramov
Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities', dated 05 December 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
