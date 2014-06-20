(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KB
Kookmin Card
First International Ltd. The transaction is a securitisation of
credit-card
receivables in South Korea originated by KB Kookmin Card Co.,
Ltd. (KB Card),
which also acts as the servicer of the transaction. The rating
action is as
follows:
USD300m floating-rate notes due November 2015 affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Key Rating Drivers
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the performance of
the underlying
assets has remained well within expectations, and that credit
enhancement (CE)
is sufficient to support the current rating. The transaction has
entered into a
six-month controlled amortisation period since the end of May
2014. CE should
increase over the next six months as the outstanding notes are
sequentially
amortised. Monthly payment rates have been stable at above 60%,
and
delinquencies have been mostly below 0.2%. Improved economic
growth and low
unemployment rates in South Korea have continued to support the
underlying
transaction, despite high household debt levels.
Fitch expects delinquencies to remain stable, supported by a
favourable product
mix that emphasises lower-risk card receivables. The riskier
cash-advance and
revolving cash-advance products have declined as percentages of
the eligible
pool balance from levels at closing. The eligibility criteria
Fitch uses to
assess the underlying pool and the agency's conservative
base-case assumptions
show the transaction has sufficient protection for the current
rating. This is
reflected in the Stable Outlook.
According to the May 2014 servicer report, the three-month
rolling average
delinquency ratio was 0.17%, well below the transaction's 2%
early amortisation
trigger.
The three-month average annualised net yield was 5.86%. The
three-month average
payment rate was 63.81%, well above the transaction's trigger of
45%.
The originator is one of the three card companies in South Korea
impacted by the
leakage of credit-card holder personal information in January
2014. Regulatory
restrictions prevented the originator from acquiring new card
members between
February and May 2014. However, the restriction did not impact
the securitised
card accounts. Fitch does not expect the recent incident to have
significant
impact on the securitised portfolio. The receivable pool balance
has remained
fairly stable since the incident, and asset performance has not
deteriorated.
Rating Sensitivities
Fitch has used two different scenarios to evaluate the rating
sensitivities of
the rated notes: 1) increased defaults; and 2) a reduction in
monthly payment
rate (MPR). Assuming the current product mix, the payment rate
and the net yield
of the portfolio remain unchanged from the levels reported in
the May 2014
servicer report, an increase of annualised default rate to above
28% may lead to
a downgrade of the transaction. Assuming the current product
mix, the annualised
default rate and the net yield of the portfolio remain unchanged
from current
levels, a decrease of MPR to below 21% may lead to a downgrade
of the
transaction.
The initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are
explained in the New
Issue report dated 2 September 2011, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
James Leung
Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Committee Chairperson
Helen Wong
Senior Director
+852 2263 9934
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the
servicer, KB
Card and the trustee, Citibank Korea Inc.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria",
dated 30 May
2014; "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 20 May
2014;
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 14 May
2014; and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 14 May 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
