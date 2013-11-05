(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - KBC BANK AND KBC GROUP
KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Long- and Short-term IDRs, senior
debt ratings,
Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are driven by an
extremely high
probability of potential support from the Belgian state
(AA/Stable), if
required. The Long-term IDRs are at the same level as the
Support Rating Floors.
The upgrade of KBC Bank's VR takes into account continued
strengthening of
capital (Fitch core capital ratio (FCC) improved to 13.6% at
end-June 2013 from
11.3% at end-2012), supported by firm recurring profitability
(annualised
operating return on equity of 20% in H113) and progress with
resolution of
legacy issues that have weighed on the bank in recent years,
notably CDOs and
problem exposures in Ireland and central and eastern Europe
(CEE).
Non-performing loans increased moderately to 6.2% of gross loans
at end-June
2013 from 5.7% at end-2012, but remain well covered by reserves
(unreserved
non-performing loans represents 21% of equity, which is in line
with similar
rated peers). Following the upgrade, the VR is now at the same
level as the
bank's Long-term IDR, which also reflects its strong franchise
in Belgium,
high-quality domestic loans, and healthy funding base.
KBC Group's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings are equalised
with those of
KBC Bank as they share a common regulator, operate in the same
jurisdiction,
have a common brand and its double leverage remains manageable.
The financial
flexibility of the parent, KBC Group, has improved as it
continues to repay
state hybrid capital (EUR4.7bn repaid out of EUR7bn). KBC
Group's
double-leverage ratio was 103% at end-2012, on the assumption
that state hybrid
capital is equity not debt. If the state hybrid capital were
included as debt,
the double leverage ratio would have been 127% (but should
decline over time as
KBC Group repays state hybrid capital).
KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at
'F1', the
higher of the two mapping options which link Short-term and
Long-term IDRs
generally applied by Fitch. This reflects the agency's belief
that potential
additional support from the Belgian state is more certain in the
short-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - KBC BANK'S AND KBC GROUP
An upgrade of KBC Bank's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings
is contingent on
an upgrade of its VR. A downgrade of KBC Bank's Long-term IDR
and senior debt
ratings would occur only if both the SRF is revised downwards
and the VR is
downgraded.
Fitch does not expect to upgrade KBC Bank's VR and,
consequently, its IDR in the
near term. An unexpected rise in losses on loans or legacy
assets, deterioration
of recurring profitability or lack of focus on maintaining its
solid
capitalisation and liquidity could result in a downgrade of the
VR.
KBC Group's Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are likely to
move in tandem
with those of KBC Bank. However, any significant increase of KBC
Group's double
leverage ratio (calculated assuming state hybrid capital is
equity not debt) or
any weakening of the links with KBC Bank including those driven
by regulatory
changes could lead to negative rating pressure. However, KBC
Group's Long-Term
IDR (and senior debt) would remain at the current level unless
its Support
Rating Floor of 'A-' is also revised downwards.
KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Short-term IDRs, Support Ratings and
Support Rating
Floors are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about
potential
sovereign support. Changes in assumptions could be driven by a
change either in
the sovereign's ability (for example, triggered by a change in
Belgium's
sovereign rating) or in the perceived propensity to provide such
support.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention of the EU ultimately
to reduce
implicit state support for financial institutions, as
demonstrated by a series
of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11
September 2013, the
agency commented on its approach to incorporating support in its
bank ratings in
light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see
'Fitch Outlines
Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support:
Likely Rating
Paths', and 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks'
available at
www.fitchratings.com).
KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Support Ratings and Short-term IDRs
could be
downgraded (potentially by one notch for the Sort-term IDRs to
'F2') and the
SRFs revised down if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign
support has
weakened relative to its previous assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Preferred stock issued by KBC Bank, KBC Funding Trust II, KBC
Funding Trust III
and KBC Funding Trust IV are all four notches lower than KBC
Bank's VR (two
notches for non-performance and two notches for relative loss
severity) and have
therefore been upgraded by one notch, following the upgrade of
the VR.
Similarly, subordinated debt issued by KBC IFIMA N.V, which is
one notch lower
than KBC Bank's VR (for relative loss severity), has been
upgraded by one notch.
The preferred stock's and subordinated debt's ratings are
primarily sensitive to
any change in KBC Bank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - KBC VERZEKERINGEN
KBC Verzekeringen's ratings reflect its very strong regulatory
solvency margin
(H113: 304%), excellent business positions especially in Belgium
and, to a
lesser extent, in CEE, as well as its firm but declining
profitability.
Consolidated adjusted net profit was EUR171m at end-June 2013,
down from EUR251m
a year ago. The equalisation of KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating
and IDR reflects
the continuing material government support received by the group
through issue
of hybrid capital. The group's 'A-' IDR places a cap on KBC
Verzekeringen's IFS
rating.
KBC Verzekeringen's ratings are sensitive to any changes to KBC
Group's ratings.
If, in Fitch's view, KBC Verzekeringen becomes less
strategically important
within the group, prompted by a significant and sustainable
deterioration in its
profitability, a negative new business margin, or a regulatory
solvency ratio
below 150%, this would likely result in a downgrade. Conversely,
the IFS rating
could be upgraded if the group repays the government hybrid debt
issued in 2008,
while maintaining KBC Verzekeringen's strong financial profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
KBC IFIMA N.V, KBC Financial Products International, Ltd, KBC
North America
Finance Corp and KBC Bank Ireland plc are wholly owned
subsidiaries of KBC Bank.
Their debt ratings are aligned with those of KBC Bank, based on
an extremely
high probability of support if required and are sensitive to the
same factors
that might drive a change in KBC Bank's IDRs.
The affirmation of KBC Group Re reflects its core strategic
status in relation
to KBC Verzekeringen as well as its solid standalone financial
profile and
cautious management. An upgrade of KBC Group's rating could
trigger an upgrade
for KBC Group Re. Conversely, a downgrade of KBC Group's rating
or a major
deterioration within its CDO book could trigger a downgrade for
KBC Group Re.
The rating actions are as follows:
KBC Bank
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
- Preferred stock upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
KBC IFIMA N.V.
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Short term debt affirmed at 'F1'
- Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
- Market linked securities affirmed at 'A-emr'
KBC Financial Products International, Ltd.
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC North America Finance Corp.
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC Bank Ireland plc
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC Funding Trust II, KBC Funding Trust III, KBC Funding Trust
IV
- Preferred stock upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
KBC Group
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at 1
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
KBC Verzekeringen N.V.
- IFS rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
KBC Group Re
- IFS rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
