(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KBC
Bank's and KBC
Group's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook.
At the same time, the agency has upgraded KBC Bank's Viability
Rating (VR) to
'bbb+' from 'bbb-'. KBC Verzekeringen's and KBC Group Re's
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings have also been affirmed at 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - KBC BANK'S AND KBC GROUP'S IDRS, SENIOR
DEBT, SUPPORT
RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Long- and Short-term IDRs, senior
debt, Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors are driven by an extremely
high probability of
potential support from the Belgian state ('AA'/Stable), if
required. The
Long-term IDRs are at the same level as the Support Rating
Floors. KBC Bank's
and KBC Group's Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1', the
higher of the
two mapping options which link Short-term and Long-term IDRs
generally applied
by Fitch. This reflects the agency's belief that potential
additional support
from the Belgian state is more certain in the short-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - KBC BANK'S AND KBC GROUP'S IDRS, SENIOR
DEBT, SUPPORT
RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Long- and Short-term IDRs, senior debt, Support Ratings and
Support Rating
Floors are sensitive to a decrease in Fitch's view of Belgium's
ability (as
measured by its rating) or willingness to support KBC Bank and
KBC Group.
These ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for Belgian financial
institutions. There is a
clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit
state support for
systemically important banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a
series of policy
and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed
by the banking
industry. This might result in Fitch revising Support Rating
Floors down in the
medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would
depend on
developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. In this
context, Fitch is
paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions around
support and 'bail
in' for eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major
global banks have
been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing
quickly and the
implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting to make it look
more feasible
for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting
large banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - KBC BANK'S VR
The upgrade of KBC Bank's VR is based on its strengthened
capital and liquidity
and reduced risk profile. The bank has made progress on risk
reduction and is
now less affected by legacy issues that have weighed on it in
recent years,
notably CDOs as well as problem exposures in Ireland and central
and eastern
Europe (CEE). Moreover, its parent's (KBC Group) financial
flexibility has
improved following the repayment of EUR3.5bn of state hybrid
capital in 2012.
KBC Bank's VR continues to reflect its strong franchise in
Belgium, the quality
of its domestic loan book and healthy funding base.
The VR could benefit further from a track record of stable
profitability based
on its current risk appetite and continued emancipation from
state support while
maintaining solid capital ratios. However, an unexpected rise in
losses on loans
or legacy assets, deterioration of recurring profitability or
lack of focus on
keeping solid capitalisation and liquidity could lead to
negative rating
pressure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Preferred stock issued by KBC Bank, KBC Funding Trust II, KBC
Funding Trust III
and KBC Funding Trust IV are all four notches lower than KBC
Bank's VR (two
notches for non-performance and two notches for relative loss
severity) and have
therefore been upgraded by two notches. Similarly, subordinated
debt issued by
KBC IFIMA N.V, which is one notch lower than KBC Bank's VR (for
relative loss
severity), has been upgraded by two notches. The preferred
stock's and
subordinated debt's ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in KBC Bank's
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - KBC VERZEKERINGEN
KBC Verzekeringen's ratings reflect its very strong regulatory
solvency margin
(end-Q113: 326%); excellent business positions, especially in
Belgium and to a
lesser extent in CEE, and strong profitability with a EUR993m
net profit in 2012
(2011: EUR30m). The equalisation of KBC Verzekeringen's IFS
rating and IDR
reflects the continuing material government support for the
group by means of
hybrid capital. The group's 'A-' IDR therefore acts as a cap on
KBC Insurance's
IFS rating.
KBC Verzekeringen's ratings are sensitive to any changes to KBC
Group's ratings.
If, in Fitch's view, KBC Verzekeringen were to become less
strategically
important within the group, prompted by a significant and
sustainable
deterioration in its profitability, a negative new business
margin, or a
regulatory solvency ratio falling below 150% for an extended
period, this would
likely result in a downgrade. Conversely, the ratings could be
upgraded if the
group repays the government hybrid capital, while at the same
time maintaining
KBC Verzekeringen's strong financial profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
KBC IFIMA N.V, KBC Financial Products International, Ltd, KBC
North America
Finance Corp and KBC Bank Ireland plc are wholly owned
subsidiaries of KBC Bank.
Their debt ratings are aligned with those of KBC Bank, based on
an extremely
high probability of support if required and are sensitive to the
same factors
that might drive a change in KBC Bank's IDRs.
Fitch has also affirmed KBC Group Re's IFS rating, the group's
wholly owned core
captive reinsurance subsidiary based in Luxembourg, at 'A-'. The
affirmation
reflects KBC Group Re's core strategic status with regards to
KBC Verzekeringen
as well as its solid standalone financial profile and cautious
management. An
upgrade of KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating could trigger an
upgrade for KBC Group
Re; conversely a decline of KBC Verzekeringen's rating or a
major deterioration
on its CDO book could likely trigger a downgrade for KBC Group
Re.
The rating actions are as follows:
KBC Bank
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
- Preferred stock upgraded to 'BB' from 'B+'
KBC IFIMA N.V.
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Short term debt affirmed at 'F1'
- Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB+'
- Market linked securities affirmed at 'A-emr'
KBC Financial Products International, Ltd.
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC North America Finance Corp.
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC Bank Ireland plc
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC Funding Trust II, KBC Funding Trust III, KBC Funding Trust
IV
- Preferred stock upgraded to 'BB' from 'B+'
KBC Group
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at 1
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
KBC Verzekeringen N.V.
- IFS rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
KBC Group Re
- IFS rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst (KBC Bank, KBC Group):
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 (0)1 4429 91 41
Fitch France SAS,
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (KBC Bank):
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 (0)1 4429 91 74
Primary Analyst (KBC Verzekeringen NV and KBC Group Re):
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 (0)1 4429 91 78
Fitch France SAS,
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (KBC Verzekeringen NV, KBC Group Re and KBC
Group):
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 (0)1 4429 91 37
Committee Chairperson (KBC Bank, KBC Group):
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
44 (0) 203 530 1191
Committee Chairperson (KBC Verzekeringen NV and KBC Group Re):
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria and related research, 'Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated August 2012; 'Evaluating Corporate Governance',
dated December
2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' dated
December 2012, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January
2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Insurance Rating Methodology – Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
