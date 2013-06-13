(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has upgraded KBC Bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb-'. KBC Verzekeringen's and KBC Group Re's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have also been affirmed at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - KBC BANK'S AND KBC GROUP'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Long- and Short-term IDRs, senior debt, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are driven by an extremely high probability of potential support from the Belgian state ('AA'/Stable), if required. The Long-term IDRs are at the same level as the Support Rating Floors. KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1', the higher of the two mapping options which link Short-term and Long-term IDRs generally applied by Fitch. This reflects the agency's belief that potential additional support from the Belgian state is more certain in the short-term. RATING SENSITIVITIES - KBC BANK'S AND KBC GROUP'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The Long- and Short-term IDRs, senior debt, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are sensitive to a decrease in Fitch's view of Belgium's ability (as measured by its rating) or willingness to support KBC Bank and KBC Group. These ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for Belgian financial institutions. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising Support Rating Floors down in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions around support and 'bail in' for eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting large banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - KBC BANK'S VR The upgrade of KBC Bank's VR is based on its strengthened capital and liquidity and reduced risk profile. The bank has made progress on risk reduction and is now less affected by legacy issues that have weighed on it in recent years, notably CDOs as well as problem exposures in Ireland and central and eastern Europe (CEE). Moreover, its parent's (KBC Group) financial flexibility has improved following the repayment of EUR3.5bn of state hybrid capital in 2012. KBC Bank's VR continues to reflect its strong franchise in Belgium, the quality of its domestic loan book and healthy funding base. The VR could benefit further from a track record of stable profitability based on its current risk appetite and continued emancipation from state support while maintaining solid capital ratios. However, an unexpected rise in losses on loans or legacy assets, deterioration of recurring profitability or lack of focus on keeping solid capitalisation and liquidity could lead to negative rating pressure. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Preferred stock issued by KBC Bank, KBC Funding Trust II, KBC Funding Trust III and KBC Funding Trust IV are all four notches lower than KBC Bank's VR (two notches for non-performance and two notches for relative loss severity) and have therefore been upgraded by two notches. Similarly, subordinated debt issued by KBC IFIMA N.V, which is one notch lower than KBC Bank's VR (for relative loss severity), has been upgraded by two notches. The preferred stock's and subordinated debt's ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in KBC Bank's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - KBC VERZEKERINGEN KBC Verzekeringen's ratings reflect its very strong regulatory solvency margin (end-Q113: 326%); excellent business positions, especially in Belgium and to a lesser extent in CEE, and strong profitability with a EUR993m net profit in 2012 (2011: EUR30m). The equalisation of KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating and IDR reflects the continuing material government support for the group by means of hybrid capital. The group's 'A-' IDR therefore acts as a cap on KBC Insurance's IFS rating. KBC Verzekeringen's ratings are sensitive to any changes to KBC Group's ratings. If, in Fitch's view, KBC Verzekeringen were to become less strategically important within the group, prompted by a significant and sustainable deterioration in its profitability, a negative new business margin, or a regulatory solvency ratio falling below 150% for an extended period, this would likely result in a downgrade. Conversely, the ratings could be upgraded if the group repays the government hybrid capital, while at the same time maintaining KBC Verzekeringen's strong financial profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES KBC IFIMA N.V, KBC Financial Products International, Ltd, KBC North America Finance Corp and KBC Bank Ireland plc are wholly owned subsidiaries of KBC Bank. Their debt ratings are aligned with those of KBC Bank, based on an extremely high probability of support if required and are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in KBC Bank's IDRs. Fitch has also affirmed KBC Group Re's IFS rating, the group's wholly owned core captive reinsurance subsidiary based in Luxembourg, at 'A-'. The affirmation reflects KBC Group Re's core strategic status with regards to KBC Verzekeringen as well as its solid standalone financial profile and cautious management. An upgrade of KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating could trigger an upgrade for KBC Group Re; conversely a decline of KBC Verzekeringen's rating or a major deterioration on its CDO book could likely trigger a downgrade for KBC Group Re. 